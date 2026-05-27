Victor Wembanyama Goes Viral For Seemingly Telling Spurs Big Men To Target Jared McCain With Hard Fouls

The Oklahoma City Thunder emerged victorious in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a 127-114 result against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite some solid performances by the Spurs, the Thunder capitalized on Victor Wembanyama‘s off-night, securing a 3-2 lead in the series.

Although the game was competitive for the most part, some questionable moments demand more attention. While most of these were about how the game was officiated, a suspicious clip involving Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ big men, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee, went viral on social media.

As Wembanyama was checking out of the game with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Spurs’ superstar could be seen whispering something to Biyombo and Plumlee. For the most part, this appears to be a regular exchange. What followed, however, could be considered controversial by some.

Immediately after checking into the game, both Plumlee and Biyombo picked up hard fouls on Thunder guard Jared McCain.

McCain, who posted 20 points and three rebounds on 7-19 FG, was a thorn in the Spurs’ side on Tuesday night. Even though OKC had already put the game away by the fourth, the rough fouls by the Spurs’ centers led many to suspect that Biyombo and Plumlee were acting on Victor Wembanyama’s instructions.

Victor Wembanyama whispers something to Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo as they check into garbage time. Both players instantly pick up hard fouls on Jared McCain, and pick one foul on Alex Caruso. Execute Order 66? This video also contains the fouls, with replays that were… pic.twitter.com/JRWtEA82Oe — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 27, 2026

It goes without saying that the WCF series has featured some physical play. While the fouls on Jared McCain are dubious (to some extent), suspecting foul play from Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on the grounds of this clip may be excessive.

Can Victor Wembanyama And The Spurs Bounce Back?

Losing to the Thunder in Game 5 could spell disaster for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at this stage in the series. Although San Antonio recorded an impressive win in Game 4, the Spurs looked like a different team on Tuesday night.

While players like Julian Champagnie (22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL), Dylan Harper (25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST), and Stephon Castle (24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL) stepped up to the plate, Victor Wembanyama looked jaded in Game 5. Although the Spurs’ superstar delivered defensively, posting two steals and three blocks for the game, his offensive contribution of 20 points, along with six rebounds and one assist, was largely underwhelming for a player of his stature.

But Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the only star player to come up short in Game 5. Along with the big man, Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox disappeared on offense, posting only nine points and four rebounds for the game. While his eight assists and three steals for the night were noteworthy, considering that he is averaging 18.0 points per game in the postseason, the Spurs need more from him.

With a loss in Game 5, the Spurs find themselves facing elimination in Game 6. For all intents and purposes, San Antonio has proven itself to be resilient. But if Victor Wembanyama can’t be more impactful on offense, the Spurs’ playoff run may come to an end.