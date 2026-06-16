Victor Wembanyama And Julian Champagnie Visit Kids In Hospital After NBA Finals Heartbreak

Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie posed for pictures with children and handed them signed jerseys.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after losing the ball out of bounds during the second half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs suffered heartbreak in the 2026 NBA Finals, losing in five games to the New York Knicks. While Wembanyama failed in his quest to bring the title to San Antonio, he did at least bring smiles to the faces of children at a hospital in the area.

Wembanyama made the trip to a children’s hospital with his Spurs teammate Julian Champagnie, and they posed for pictures with the patients and handed out signed jerseys.

That would have meant a lot to those children. Kudos to these two for making the trip when so little time has passed since they lost Game 5 94-90 on Saturday. It appears this wasn’t something the Spurs had asked Wembanyama and Champagnie to do either. L’Équipe’s Maxime Aubin reported that the two-time All-Star had asked to go.

“I can confirm it was Wemby’s idea. Last Saturday, after the loss, he asked if he could visit a children’s hospital before heading back to France.”

These children also serve as a reminder that while you might be going through some difficult moments, there are others out there who are fighting far tougher battles. Losing an NBA Finals doesn’t quite compare to what they’re going through.

Wembanyama’s reputation has taken a hit in recent weeks, with accusations of dirty play and his walking off the court without shaking hands with the Knicks players after Game 5. While none of that was ideal, the good still far outweighs the bad. Wembanyama is a bit arrogant, but has been a class act off the court. He has his flaws, but we need to remind ourselves that he is only 22. He’ll mature further over time.

As for on the court, Wembanyama, the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, still has plenty of room for improvement on the offensive end. He had his struggles in his first Finals appearance, but still averaged 26.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game against the Knicks. Expect Wembanyama to fare much better the next time he gets there, and you better believe he will play on this stage again.

Champagnie, meanwhile, put up 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in the Finals. The 24-year-old was inconsistent, but this was still a fine season for him overall.

It will be interesting to see how Wembanyama, Champagnie, and the rest of the Spurs respond to this Finals setback next season. The last team to lose on that stage and get back there the very next year was the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. It won’t be easy, but you wouldn’t bet against this group.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks lifts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. Knicks Become Fifth NBA Champion To Defy Phil Jackson’s Infamous 40-20 Rule
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