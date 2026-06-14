Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Under Fire For Skipping Postgame Handshakes After Finals Loss

Victor Wembanyama and several Spurs players are facing backlash after appearing to skip the traditional postgame handshake line.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs are facing criticism after several players, including Victor Wembanyama, appeared to leave the court immediately following their Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks without participating in the traditional postgame handshake line.

As the Knicks celebrated their first NBA championship in 53 years after a 94-90 victory, television cameras showed Wembanyama heading directly toward the locker room moments after the final buzzer. The video shows that only Luke Kornet and members of the Spurs coaching staff remained on the court to congratulate New York.

The reaction was immediate. Fans across social media blasted Wembanyama and the Spurs for what many viewed as poor sportsmanship. While emotions were understandably running high after a heartbreaking Finals defeat, many observers pointed to the long-standing tradition of shaking hands after a playoff series regardless of the outcome.

The criticism is amplified by how the series unfolded. San Antonio led by double digits in every single game of the Finals.

Game 1: Led by 14, lost.

Game 2: Led by 12, lost.

Game 3: Led by 12, won.

Game 4: Led by 29, lost.

Game 5: Led by 16, lost.

The Spurs controlled much of the series. In fact, they reportedly held the lead for roughly 72% of the total minutes played while the Knicks led for only 24%. Yet New York walked away with a 4-1 series victory because they consistently executed better in winning time. That reality made the defeat especially painful.

Wembanyama finished Game 5 with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, but struggled offensively late. He shot just 1-for-5 in the fourth quarter and missed the final three-point attempt of the game before immediately leaving the floor.

Afterward, the Spurs superstar admitted how much the loss hurt.

“It’s painful. But I’m not running away from that,” Wembanyama said. “I’m using it to fuel me.”

He also expressed frustration about how long it might take to return to the Finals.

“What I’m pissed about is that there’s probably a hundred games before we can be back in the Finals.”

Those comments show just how devastating the loss was for a 22-year-old superstar experiencing the biggest stage for the first time. Still, many fans believe emotions do not excuse skipping handshakes.

One reason the moment generated so much attention is that NBA history remembers these situations. The Detroit Pistons‘ infamous walk-off against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in 1991 remains one of the most criticized moments in playoff history. More than three decades later, people still bring it up whenever sportsmanship is discussed.

Nobody is comparing Wembanyama to that situation entirely, but the lesson remains the same. Championships are won and lost every year. The handshake line is part of the respect players show one another after months of work and sacrifice.

To be fair, Wembanyama handled the postgame press conference professionally and took responsibility for the loss. He repeatedly discussed learning from the experience and acknowledged the Spurs’ mistakes throughout the series.

The bigger picture remains extremely bright for San Antonio. Wembanyama is only 22 years old. Stephon Castle is in his second season. Dylan Harper just completed an outstanding rookie campaign. Devin Vassell remains a key piece of the core. Yet moments like this become part of a player’s reputation.

The Spurs lost the championship because they could not hold leads. They should not allow the final image of their season to become a controversy about sportsmanship. Sometimes the hardest thing to do after a painful loss is also the simplest. Stay on the floor, shake hands, and show respect. Then use the pain as motivation for next season.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community. Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images 5 Things Victor Wembanyama Must Improve Before Next Season
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