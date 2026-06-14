Jalen Brunson’s Simple Response To Critics Who Questioned Him As A No. 1 Option

Jalen Brunson had the perfect response for critics who doubted he could lead a team to a title.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after the Denver Nuggets call timeout in the second overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For years, critics questioned whether Jalen Brunson could truly be the best player on a championship team. Some believed he was too small. Others believed he was better suited as a second option. Even after becoming an All-Star and leading the New York Knicks back into contention, the doubts never completely disappeared.

Now, after leading the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years and winning Finals MVP, Brunson finally had a chance to respond.

His answer was short and direct.

“I didn’t respond to them then, I’m damn sure not gonna respond to them now.”

That quote perfectly summarizes Brunson’s entire journey.

Instead of arguing with critics, he spent the last several years proving them wrong on the court.

The skepticism was real. Back in 2023, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon made headlines when she questioned whether a smaller guard like Brunson could be a true ‘1A’ player on a championship team. The comments resurfaced throughout New York’s playoff run as Brunson continued carrying the Knicks through the postseason.

Even Hammon recently addressed the criticism she received over those remarks.

“I said what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong,” she stated.

Brunson did exactly that.

Throughout the 2026 playoffs, he was spectacular. He averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists while repeatedly delivering in the biggest moments. During the Eastern Conference Finals sweep of Cleveland, he averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists while earning Larry Bird Trophy honors as Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Then came the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Brunson elevated his game again.

He averaged 32.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the series while leading New York to a 4-1 championship victory. His scoring, leadership, and late-game shot-making consistently bailed the Knicks out of difficult situations.

His masterpiece arrived in Game 5. Facing a 16-point deficit and an opportunity to clinch the championship, Brunson delivered one of the greatest performances in franchise history. He scored 45 points while adding three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 14-for-27 from the field and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line as New York completed another comeback and secured the NBA title.

The performance cemented his Finals MVP award and instantly became one of the defining games in Knicks history. The accomplishment becomes even more remarkable when considering how much doubt surrounded Brunson when he first arrived in New York.

Many questioned whether he deserved the contract the Knicks gave him after leaving Dallas. Many questioned whether he could carry a franchise. Many questioned whether he was talented enough to be the centerpiece of a championship contender.

Today, those questions look ridiculous. Brunson has transformed the Knicks from a playoff hopeful into an NBA champion. He has become the face of one of basketball’s biggest franchises and delivered the organization’s most important championship since 1973.

That may be Brunson’s greatest achievement. He never wasted energy responding to critics. He never fought back publicly. Brunson simply kept winning. Now he has a championship ring, a Finals MVP trophy, and a response that says everything.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community. Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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