Knicks Continue Historic Trend As NBA Records 8th Different Champion In 8 Years

The NBA’s era of parity officially continued on Saturday night as the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to capture their first championship in 53 years.

With New York’s victory, the league has now crowned eight different champions in eight consecutive seasons, something that would have seemed almost impossible during previous eras dominated by dynasties.

2019 – Toronto Raptors

2020 – Los Angeles Lakers

2021 – Milwaukee Bucks

2022 – Golden State Warriors

2023 – Denver Nuggets

2024 – Boston Celtics

2025 – Oklahoma City Thunder

2026 – New York Knicks

The streak began in 2019 when the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games. The Los Angeles Lakers followed by winning the 2020 championship inside the NBA Bubble, defeating the Miami Heat in six games.

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed the 2021 title behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, beating the Phoenix Suns in six games. The Warriors returned to the top in 2022, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games behind Stephen Curry’s legendary Finals performance.

The Denver Nuggets became champions for the first time in franchise history in 2023 after defeating the Heat in five games. The Celtics responded in 2024 by capturing Banner 18 with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder joined the list in 2025, surviving a seven-game battle against the Indiana Pacers. Now, the Knicks have become the eighth different champion in eight years after defeating the Spurs in five games.

The remarkable run highlights how much the NBA has changed. Unlike previous decades that featured extended dynasties from the Bulls, Lakers, Spurs, Heat, and Warriors, today’s league has become increasingly competitive. Superstars are spread across more franchises, young teams are developing faster, and championship windows appear shorter than ever.

Ironically, this year’s Finals guaranteed the streak would continue before the championship series even began.

When the Spurs eliminated the defending champions Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the NBA was guaranteed to crown either New York or San Antonio, two teams that had not won a title during the current parity era. The only remaining question was which franchise would become champion.

In the end, the Knicks completed their dream season behind Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who delivered a spectacular 45-point performance in the title-clinching Game 5 victory.

While New York deserves enormous credit, the Finals will also be remembered for San Antonio’s inability to protect leads.

The Spurs held a double-digit advantage in every single game of the series.

Game 1 saw San Antonio build a 14-point lead before losing 105-95. Game 2 featured a 12-point Spurs lead before another collapse in a 105-104 defeat.

Game 3 was the lone exception, as San Antonio held a 12-point lead and successfully closed out a 115-111 victory. Then came the defining moment of the series.

The Spurs led by 29 points in Game 4, only to suffer the largest comeback collapse in NBA Finals history as New York stunned them 107-106. Even in Game 5, San Antonio held a 16-point lead before Brunson and the Knicks rallied once again to secure a 94-90 championship-clinching victory.

That became the story of the Finals. The Spurs were talented enough to build leads. They simply could not hold them. Meanwhile, the Knicks repeatedly executed when it mattered most. That difference ultimately decided the championship and extended one of the most remarkable trends in modern NBA history.

Eight seasons. Eight champions. The NBA’s parity era is officially alive and thriving.