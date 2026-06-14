NBA Fans React As Knicks Win Their First Championship In 53 Years

Tonight is not a moment that Knicks fans will soon forget. After 53 years of chaos and misery, they finally got to watch their team raise the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the celebrations began almost right away. While it was far from an easy road, the Knicks were dominant in the first three rounds, and the momentum carried into the Finals, where the Spurs were unable to match.

From how Knicks fans had been acting leading up to the game, we knew they would be ready to explode with a win tonight. Naturally, once the win was official, it did not take them long to start the championship celebrations, and videos have already surfaced of the cheering that followed.

The celebration in New York City is underway after the Knicks win their first title in 53 years. pic.twitter.com/gNZmVCQHwd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 14, 2026

On social media, fans are still buzzing with reactions from watching the Knicks mark their place in history. Despite a past riddled with strife, they made their city proud tonight and brought joy to so many loyal fans who were there through thick and thin.

“Knicks in five,” wrote one fan. “What a team and what a season. To our world champion @nyknicks: you’ve made all New Yorkers so proud.”

It might be easy to forget now, but the situation was miserable in New York for so long. They were routinely among the worst, most dysfunctional teams in the league, and fans could only hope for any relief. They’ve come a long way since, and it’s still a surreal feeling for so many.

“I lived long enough to see a New York Knicks Championship,” wrote one fan on X.” I can’t believe it.”

The Knicks did this the right way. Rather than rush the process or stack the deck with superstars, they built the roster naturally through smart trades, informed drafting, and strategic signings of coaches and players.

“Congrats to the Knicks. Tough, likable team, really hope no one votes for anyone other than Brunson for Finals MVP,” wrote Ryen Russillo. “Everyone who has coached Jalen loves him. Happy I don’t have to watch San Antonio anymore. Maddening team.”

In the end, multiple factors played a role in the score, but the Knicks were just ready for the moment. As a younger team with minimal playoff experience, the Spurs looked lost at times, including in this game, when they collapsed down the stretch.

“I hate to say it, but credit to the Knicks team. They never quit. Brunson was a dog,” wrote one fan after Game 5. “The team deserves it; the city doesn’t lmao. Spurs were too young and pissed down their leg during crunch time.”

For some fans, the Spurs are still the better team, despite losing in five games. Some are saying that this defeat was self-inflicted, the result of their own mistakes rather than the Knicks outplaying them.

“Spurs are the better team, then the 4th quarter happens, and they forget how to play basketball. It’s actually mind-blowing,” one fan posted.

Regardless of what happens from here, this was an amazing run for the Knicks. From the players to the coaches and the front office, everyone was on the same page, and the result was a season defined by passion, togetherness, and perseverance. They overcame every obstacle and peaked at exactly the right time.

Now that the job is finished, the Knicks will take the next few days and weeks to celebrate. They already started the party on the road, and things will only intensify when they get back to New York City. After this feat, they will get a hero’s welcome, and it’s well deserved for this tenacious group.