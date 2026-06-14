NBA Fans React As Knicks Win Their First Championship In 53 Years

NBA fans erupted on social media as the Knicks captured their first championship in 53 years, ending one of the longest title droughts in sports.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Josh Hart (3) react after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tonight is not a moment that Knicks fans will soon forget. After 53 years of chaos and misery, they finally got to watch their team raise the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the celebrations began almost right away. While it was far from an easy road, the Knicks were dominant in the first three rounds, and the momentum carried into the Finals, where the Spurs were unable to match.

From how Knicks fans had been acting leading up to the game, we knew they would be ready to explode with a win tonight. Naturally, once the win was official, it did not take them long to start the championship celebrations, and videos have already surfaced of the cheering that followed.

On social media, fans are still buzzing with reactions from watching the Knicks mark their place in history. Despite a past riddled with strife, they made their city proud tonight and brought joy to so many loyal fans who were there through thick and thin.

“Knicks in five,” wrote one fan. “What a team and what a season. To our world champion @nyknicks: you’ve made all New Yorkers so proud.”

It might be easy to forget now, but the situation was miserable in New York for so long. They were routinely among the worst, most dysfunctional teams in the league, and fans could only hope for any relief. They’ve come a long way since, and it’s still a surreal feeling for so many.

“I lived long enough to see a New York Knicks Championship,” wrote one fan on X.” I can’t believe it.”

The Knicks did this the right way. Rather than rush the process or stack the deck with superstars, they built the roster naturally through smart trades, informed drafting, and strategic signings of coaches and players.

“Congrats to the Knicks. Tough, likable team, really hope no one votes for anyone other than Brunson for Finals MVP,” wrote Ryen Russillo. “Everyone who has coached Jalen loves him. Happy I don’t have to watch San Antonio anymore. Maddening team.”

In the end, multiple factors played a role in the score, but the Knicks were just ready for the moment. As a younger team with minimal playoff experience, the Spurs looked lost at times, including in this game, when they collapsed down the stretch.

“I hate to say it, but credit to the Knicks team. They never quit. Brunson was a dog,” wrote one fan after Game 5. “The team deserves it; the city doesn’t lmao. Spurs were too young and pissed down their leg during crunch time.”

For some fans, the Spurs are still the better team, despite losing in five games. Some are saying that this defeat was self-inflicted, the result of their own mistakes rather than the Knicks outplaying them.

“Spurs are the better team, then the 4th quarter happens, and they forget how to play basketball. It’s actually mind-blowing,” one fan posted.

Regardless of what happens from here, this was an amazing run for the Knicks. From the players to the coaches and the front office, everyone was on the same page, and the result was a season defined by passion, togetherness, and perseverance. They overcame every obstacle and peaked at exactly the right time.

Now that the job is finished, the Knicks will take the next few days and weeks to celebrate. They already started the party on the road, and things will only intensify when they get back to New York City. After this feat, they will get a hero’s welcome, and it’s well deserved for this tenacious group.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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