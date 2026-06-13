Charles Barkley Criticizes Spurs For Overreliance On De’Aaron Fox Despite Inefficient Slump

Charles Barkley urges Mitch Johnson to begin benching De'Aaron Fox after his struggles for the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Spurs ended the first half of Game 5 against the Knicks tonight clinging to a 42-37 lead that was initially a 16-point lead earlier in the second quarter. While the Knicks rallied back into the game once again, Charles Barkley blamed De’Aaron Fox for the Spurs’ offensive woes late in the first half.

The NBA legend appeared on Inside the NBA for the halftime segment and spoke his mind on the Spurs’ situation, urging Mitch Johnson to bench Fox instead of relying on him solely to avoid hurting his feelings.

“I hate to say this, but he has got to go with Castle and Harper. He’s got to take Fox out of the game. I hate saying that cuz I’m a big De’Aaron Fox fan, but if you’re Coach Johnson, you can’t be worried about people’s feelings out here,” said Barkley.

“I think you have got to play Harper and Castle together,” Barkley added after Kenny Smith suggested all three of them could play together on the court.

De’Aaron Fox has been struggling to find consistency throughout this series. Tonight, in the first half, he had only five points, two assists, and two steals while shooting 2-8 from the field (25.0 FG%) and 1-5 from beyond the arc (20.0 3P%).

Before tonight, Fox was averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while going 38.2% from the field and 30.0% from beyond the three-point line. And tonight’s performance already adds to the underwhelming consistency, which is not expected from a former All-Star at potentially the biggest stage of his career.

After his costly mistake near the end of Game 4, Mitch Johnson was asked if he would trust Fox at the end of Game 5 as well amid all the criticism that Fox is facing.

“I don’t get into social media. I think I’ve been fired [on social media] 212 times, and we’ve traded Fox 72 times. People have their opinions. I don’t care. I care what the people that matter in our building, our organization, and in that locker room know how I feel.”

“De’Aaron Fox will have the basketball in his hands at the end of the game tomorrow, and I have the utmost confidence he’s going to deliver like he’s done countless times for us,” said the Spurs’ head coach yesterday.

Barkley seems to be unhappy that Johnson is prioritizing what the players in the locker room think of him over making a tough decision to help the team win. The 28-year-old Fox is the veteran on the young Spurs team. But let’s not forget, it is also the first time he is playing in the NBA Finals.

The former Clutch Player of the Year will rarely lose faith in his ability to shoot the ball, but it is now up to Johnson to decide if his contributions are doing more harm than good. If the Spurs manage to extend the series tonight, it will be interesting to see how long Johnson has faith in his plans or if he makes the adjustments like Barkley suggested.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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