James Harden Arrested In Houston Over Unlawful Carrying Of Weapons Charge

James Harden was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
\New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden had a terrible end to the 2025-26 season, and his offseason hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts now. The California Post reports Harden was arrested in Houston on Saturday morning on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of weapons.

“Harden, a former Los Angeles Clippers guard who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was accused of ‘unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly’ having a handgun in his vehicle, according to a copy of the complaint.

“Authorities alleged in the document that ‘the handgun was in plain view’ and ‘was not carried in a holster.’”

Harden was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department at 3:41 a.m. The Post reports the 36-year-old was at a Houston hookah lounge with a large group of friends before the arrest.

Harden was released on bond later on Saturday morning and is due back in court on June 22 for arraignment. This isn’t exactly scandalous, but it’s not ideal either.

Not much has gone right for Harden in recent times. The Cavaliers had acquired the 11-time All-Star from the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2026 in the hopes that he’d elevate the team. He did help them reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, but he laid an egg on that stage.

Harden averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 17.9% from beyond the arc as the New York Knicks swept the Cavaliers. It was yet another postseason flameout.

Despite that, the Cavaliers and Harden are expected to agree on a two-year, $60 million deal, after he opts out of his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27. Would that be the right move?

Well, Harden has shown over the years that you cannot rely on him in the playoffs. He has won one MVP, three scoring titles, and two assists titles over the course of his 17-year career with the Cavaliers, Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers, but hasn’t been able to keep up that level of production in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers did just give up Darius Garland for Harden, though, so letting him leave for nothing in a few months wouldn’t be ideal. Expect them to run it back with him.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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