Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Spurs Can Overcome A 3-1 Deficit In The NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs are way ahead of schedule, being in the NBA Finals. On the road here, they defeated several great teams, including the defending champions in Oklahoma City, who were heavily favored to win their second straight title.

Against the New York Knicks, however, the Spurs have met their match, and their progress has come grinding to a halt as they now face a 3-1 series deficit. At home, tonight, the Spurs will have a chance to save their season, and Wembanyama revealed how they can possibly get it done.

“The first thing that should always be the case is belief,” said Wembanyama in a chat with Chris Haynes. “But also, the fact that we need to take it one game at a time. We need to win the next 48 minutes; that’s all that matters right now. This whole season, 82 games, all that matters is the next 48 minutes. We know we can do that, but we have to win the next 48.”

Victor’s impact is what led the Spurs where they are, but his performance has been spotty in these playoffs. Specifically, Victor has struggled with efficiency, and Game 4 was one of his worst of the series so far, with 24 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and three blocks on 36.0% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from three.

The poor shooting caused scrutiny for Victor, but he apparently hasn’t heard any of it, as his focus remains on the court. Right now, all that matters is winning, and he still believes a comeback is possible.

“I haven’t heard any of them, so I don’t have to handle them. You’re the first one to tell me about it,” said Victor on the criticisms.

At just 22 years old, Victor Wembanyama has a lot on his shoulders. With just three seasons of experience, he has to lead his Spurs to victory in a must-win game for the NBA Finals. Down 3-1, the odds are stacked against him to come out victorious, but it starts with winning tonight’s game at home.

If the Spurs can just hold it down tonight, it will put the pressure back on the Knicks, who would have one last chance to close the series at home. If the Spurs can somehow force a Game 7, they will have all the momentum being at home and coming off two straight wins.

So, how do the Spurs come out on top in Game 5? As Victor explained earlier this week, it will require near-perfect execution and consistent effort on the floor. With their backs against the wall, the Spurs must play desperately if they want any hope of keeping up with the Knicks. Besides that, they’ll have to limit turnovers and find better shots on the floor to limit their self-inflicted damage.

Ultimately, the margin for error will be slim tonight, but Victor Wembanyama has the right approach. Rather than trying to get ahead of the series and plan for three wins, he’s focused on winning this game, one possession at a time. If nothing else, it’s an impressive example of Wembanyama’s natural maturity, given that this is his first-ever NBA playoff run.