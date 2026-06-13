17-Year-Old Beaten Into A Coma During Brawl Near MSG After Knicks-Spurs Game 4

A 17-year-old was beaten into a coma during a brawl near Madison Square Garden after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. The department claims a group approached the teenager, and an argument escalated into a brawl. The young man was said to have been punched and kicked by an individual whose picture has now been shared by the department.

“WANTED FOR GANG ASSAULT: On Wednesday night after the Knicks game, a group approached a 17-year-old near 237 W 35th St and got into an argument. This individual punched and kicked the teen. He had a seizure and was in a coma.”

WANTED FOR GANG ASSAULT: On Wednesday night after the Knicks game, a group approached a 17-year-old near 237 W 35th St and got into an argument. This individual punched and kicked the teen. He had a seizure and was in a coma. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/DNg0AzIesN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2026

While we have witnessed some tremendous action on the court during the Finals, violence off it has sadly been a theme as well. It’s the New York Knicks who have been widely criticized for it, but one of them was the victim on this occasion.

According to the New York Post, this 17-year-old is a Knicks fan named Johnny Aumuller.

“I have no words for him,” Johnny’s mother, Shiomara Arce, told The Post Friday. “Right now, my son comes first. This person needs to pay for what he’s done.”

Aumuller was attacked at around 11:45 p.m. at West 35th Street near Eighth Avenue. He was part of a group of Knicks fans that had gathered to watch the game. This aggressor, who appears to be a San Antonio Spurs fan, is alleged to have said, “Spurs are up right now. We’re winning. Spurs in 7.” A Knicks fan is said to have responded to that comment by saying, “F–k the Spurs. Suck my d–k.”

Aumuller was not the one who made that remark, but was part of that crew. He got caught up in the brawl that ensued and is said to have even been picked up and thrown to the ground. Aumuller was rushed to Bellevue Hospital following the assault and would come out of the coma.

“He’s pulling through. He is responding,” Arce said. “The doctor said they will take him off the ventilator today. Hopefully, he will be in a regular room tomorrow.”

Arce also made it clear that she won’t be letting her son make the trip to MSG again. Aumuller will have to settle for watching the games from home.

This brawl was captured on a livestream, with a content creator being accused of provoking the Knicks fans. The streamer is among those wanted by the NYPD. The department sure was busy on Wednesday.

NYPD took a total of 56 people into custody. This incident aside, you had Knicks fans assaulting officers, other fans, and damaging property. It was complete chaos.

We saw Knicks fans attack their Spurs counterparts after Game 3, too. It’s taken attention away from what has been a great series.

The Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA history in Game 4, as they stormed back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs 107-106. They are now up 3-1 and will look to clinch the title in Game 5, which tips off at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.