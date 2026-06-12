Carmelo Anthony And Jeremy Lin Close Their Knicks’ Beef After 14 Years

For more than a decade, one of the biggest unanswered questions from the New York Knicks‘ Linsanity era revolved around the relationship between Jeremy Lin and Carmelo Anthony. Now, 14 years later, both players have finally addressed the situation and appear to have put the rumors, speculation, and perceived tension behind them.

Speaking on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Lin revealed that the two recently sat down for an honest conversation that helped clear the air once and for all.

“Basically I asked every last question I had: ‘did that happen? What happened there? What happened here?’ But it was honest. It was direct, it was honest and we were able to definitely clear the air. Obviously perception is reality in certain situations… And that’s the thing about that whole stretch was there was a lot that I was unsure about. And so the narratives come, but to be able to talk it out, I appreciate that.”

“And so my biggest thing was when I think back on my career, because I recently retired, I’ve never wanted my story to be me versus anybody else, which we had talked about. And I think at the end of all of this, if my name comes up or my story comes up and it’s me versus Melo or if we’re ever at a point where someone has to choose sides, then I think we failed.”

For years, many fans believed Anthony was jealous of Lin’s meteoric rise during the unforgettable Linsanity run in 2012. The Knicks suddenly became Jeremy Lin’s team as the then-undrafted guard exploded into a global phenomenon, leading New York to a string of improbable victories.

The narrative only grew stronger after Lin left the Knicks that summer, and several public comments from coaches and teammates fueled speculation that not everyone embraced Linsanity inside the locker room.

For years, many fans believed Anthony was jealous of Lin’s meteoric rise during the unforgettable Linsanity run in 2012. The Knicks suddenly became Jeremy Lin’s team as the then-undrafted guard exploded into a global phenomenon, leading New York to a string of improbable victories.

The narrative only grew stronger after Lin left the Knicks that summer, and several public comments from coaches and teammates fueled speculation that not everyone embraced Linsanity inside the locker room.

“I had to figure my s***. I was injured. I was hurt. I had to think about how fast I’m going to come back, what I’m going to do, how the f*** I’m going to go help this team, how I got to lead this team. I’m in a different position than Lin is. So I got to deal with a whole bunch of s***. Forget being jealous of what he’s doing. I want him to keep going. Game win in D.C. Yo, keep going. Toronto. Yo, keep going.”

The conversation appears to have provided closure for both men. Anthony acknowledged that years of outside narratives likely added pressure and confusion to Lin’s perspective.

“These was questions that was built up for 14 years that other people probably was adding on to your pressures and your mindset and your perspective. It took me to go through what I went through to have the time to come back and be at peace with being able to answer all your questions with actual facts.”

Lin revealed that staying with the Knicks was his preferred outcome all along.

“I’ve actually never spoken publicly about my exit from New York until today. And the only reason why is because now we have had that conversation. And so for me, it’s like I’m sitting there like, ‘I got to go back to New York. We got to find any which way.’ And New York, they could have offered me three years, nine million, but I didn’t even get that.”

“So I go to Houston, Houston gives me this offer and I’m like, I swear to you, I get on the phone with my agent and I’m like, ‘’ don’t want to take it.’ He’s like, ‘You don’t have a choice.'”

The timing of the conversation is notable. Lin has recently been reflecting on his Knicks tenure during a recent appearance. On Pablo Torre Finds Out, he revealed he desperately wanted to remain in New York and even tried to turn down Houston’s three-year, $29 million offer sheet before his agent convinced him otherwise.

Lin also revealed that the Knicks reportedly rejected a request from Kim Kardashian to meet him during the height of Linsanity because they wanted to protect their young star from distractions.

Now retired and reflecting on one of the most famous stretches in modern NBA history, Lin finally appears to have received the answers he was searching for. After 14 years of rumors, assumptions, and unanswered questions, one of basketball’s most debated storylines has finally reached a peaceful conclusion.