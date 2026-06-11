Kings Reportedly Exploring Domantas Sabonis Trades With Hornets, Raptors

Kings and Hornets emerge as latest candidates to land Domantas Sabonis in trade.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are on the fast track to nowhere, and the only way up is through sweeping changes. This past season, after going 22-60, it became clear that they are far from title contention, leading fans and experts alike to recommend a clean slate via multiple trades.

If there’s one place the Kings should start their rebuild, it’s at the center position. For years, Domantas Sabonis has held it down in the frontcourt, but he doesn’t fit their younger timeline as a 30-year-old veteran in the middle of his prime. It’s no surprise, then, that Sabonis’ name has surfaced in trade discussions, with the Charlotte Hornets emerging as a potential destination. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the two teams have been having discussions, but Charlotte has been unwilling to give up either of their first-round picks this year.

“There have been multiple reports this week about Sacramento and Charlotte discussing Domantas Sabonis trade frameworks, but sources say those conversations were preliminary in nature and reflective of the Kings’ desire to acquire the Hornets’ No. 14 or No. 18 pick,” Fischer wrote. “Sources say Charlotte, though, is not currently willing to surrender either pick.”

As a three-time All-Star with another two years and $93 million on his contract, the Kings aren’t going to give up Sabonis lightly. It will likely require either young players in return or draft capital, things that the Hornets have in abundance. One potential deal could include the No. 14 pick along with Miles Bridges and Josh Green, but the Hornets are in no rush to shake up their core.

They are very much a team on the rise, led by young standouts such as LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel. They finished ninth in the East (44-38) and are projected to be a top-six team next year. Still, with a veteran star like Sabonis, who averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 54.3% shooting and 18.5% shooting from three in 2025-26, the Hornets could potentially compete for home-court advantage next season.

Without seeing the team in action, it’s impossible to say how Sabonis would play with the team, but there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t thrive on such a stacked young roster. While not the most lucrative addition, the 6’10” big man makes a solid fit for his rebounding and floor spacing abilities, and those same qualities have drawn interest from the Raptors, who currently hold the 19th pick in this summer’s draft.

“I’m told that the Kings also have interest in Toronto’s No. 19 selection, but it is unclear whether the Raptors, who showed trade interest in Sabonis before the league’s in-season trade deadline in February, will do so again,” added Fischer.

The Raptors are a team without a real identity, but Sabonis could help them make one. His skills as a scorer and playmaker at center would open up the offense and relieve some pressure from Scottie Barnes, who often has to carry the team during scoring droughts. In return, they can offer the No. 19th pick along with RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl. That return, combined with the No. 7 pick, should put the Kings in a good place for the future.

Ultimately, while some may call it overpay for an aging center with limited playoff experience, Sabonis is good enough to make a massive impact for whatever team he joins next. Plus, as a storied veteran who has endured countless obstacles, his leadership could be the catalyst that takes a young team to the next level. Only time will tell, as Sabonis’ future is anything but certain right now.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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