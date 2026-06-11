LeBron James Is Curious About Potential Pairing With Stephen Curry On The Warriors

As an unrestricted free agent this summer, LeBron James is on the clock for a major decision. By all accounts, he’s expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers and play out what’s left of his storied career. But there is still the looming possibility that he joins the Golden State Warriors.

While the scenario has long been considered a long shot, the latest intel from NBC Sports’ Monte Pool suggests the Warriors are gaining traction as a destination for LeBron. In fact, the interest is mutual, and it stems from natural curiosity about what a LeBron/Steph duo might look like.

“Rumors of a potential Warriors-LeBron union won’t die, and one of the reasons it lives is that none of the principal figures is going on the record to kill it,” wrote NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “And some are saying off the record that it cannot be dismissed. ‘I know it seems crazy, but there is at least curiosity on both sides.’ This wouldn’t even be a conversation five or six years ago, and it might not happen now, but there’s enough there that we shouldn’t ignore the possibility. It’s mostly up to LeBron.”

The LeBron/Warriors ties are nothing we haven’t seen before. They’ve been pursuing the 22x All-Star for at least a year now, with dreams of pairing him and Stephen Curry together. They tried and failed to lure James before the deadline, and now Curry himself has made plans to meet up and discuss teaming up in the NBA.

Besides the Olympics, LeBron and Curry have always been rivals, frequently standing in the way of each other’s success. Still, looking back, there was always an immense mutual respect that left hope alive that they might one day join forces. It hasn’t happened so far, but the Warriors remain determined.

For James, there are plenty of reasons to favor a return to Los Angeles, but signing with the Warriors also has advantages. Besides a spot next to Stephen Curry, they could be in a position to compete next season, assuming GM Mike Dunleavy builds out a capable supporting cast. If not, LeBron could always go back home and rejoin the Cavaliers. With Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen, they could also be in a position to compete next season, if James steps in as that missing link.

Regardless of how things play out this offseason, LeBron is the one who has all the leverage. As an unrestricted free agent, with nothing left to prove in the NBA, he’s earned his right to choose how his story ends. Plus, with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three, he still brings tremendous value for teams on a win-now timeline.

Ultimately, there will be multiple factors for James to consider, but he mostly wants to find a place where he can go out as a winner. The Warriors, among other things, can offer him that as they continue their push for one more title run in the Steph Curry era.