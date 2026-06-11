5 Realistic Trades That Could Send Klay Thompson To His Preferred Destinations

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2024, Klay Thompson‘s career has been largely inconsistent. After his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, the four-time champion showed the capability to transition into being a key role player for the team. Now, the situation looks largely uncertain.

With Dallas undergoing massive changes this summer, there is no assurance that Klay Thompson will remain with the team. With trade becoming a possibility, according to a recent report by Xavier Hernandez, Thompson has already hinted at his preferred destinations.

“Klay Thompson’s preferred destinations if he gets moved are Miami, Orlando, Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio,” Hernandez mentioned.

For the 2025-26 season, Klay Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

The common trend in this scenario appears to be that each team has the potential to be a title contender, hinting at Thompson’s desire to compete for a championship. While he, at 36, may not be able to promote a title push, he can certainly be a key cog in the machine.

Thompson will enter the 2026-27 season with an expiring contract worth $17.4 million. Even though this could be an expensive acquisition for some of the teams mentioned on the list, we explore the offers each team could present to facilitate a deal.

Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio (sign-and-trade)

The Miami Heat could be an intriguing landing spot for Klay Thompson this summer. After failing to make the playoffs this year, the Heat could be looking to upgrade their roster. With the need to bolster their perimeter shooting, acquiring a player like Thompson could be ideal.

For the 2025-26 season, the Heat were still among the league’s better three-point shooting teams, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA). However, considering their title aspirations, they can certainly improve upon this.

In this trade scenario, Miami would be parting with Nikola Jovic and Simone Fontecchio ( new contract worth ~$4.0 million annually) to acquire Klay Thompson.

Although parting with a talented young player like Jovic may come across as extreme, there are reasons to believe the forward has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff and front office. With his $16.2 million salary clearing up the majority of the space to acquire Klay Thompson, Miami could view this situation positively.

For the Heat, acquiring Thompson could be vital for several reasons, but his championship experience would be the most important one. Given that the veteran guard is also on an expiring contract, this is a relatively low-risk deal for the Heat.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard

Unlike the Heat, who were a relatively decent three-point shooting team last season, the Orlando Magic were among the worst. Given that the team shot 34.3% from three-point range in the regular season (27th in the NBA), it is evident that the Magic face a desperate need for floor spacing.

On that note, acquiring a veteran like Klay Thompson seems reasonable, though the price may be excessive. Thus, to facilitate the acquisition and lessen the load on their $222 million payroll, Orlando could package Jonathan Isaac ($14.5 million) and Jett Howard ($7.3 million) to not only absorb Thompson’s contract but also shed $4.4 million in salary.

Theoretically, Thompson could be a great addition for the Magic this summer. After another first-round exit, it is abundantly clear that the team either needs change or guidance. Hence, by bringing in a seasoned veteran with ample championship experience, Orlando could support its young core with proper mentoring.

Whether Thompson would be effective on the floor for Orlando is difficult to forecast, especially since a coaching change implies a new system. But when it comes to influence, there are only a handful of players in the NBA who are as experienced as Thompson.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Jae’Sean Tate (sign-and-trade), Jeff Green (sign-and-trade)

The Houston Rockets were one of the more underwhelming teams this season. Although they were viewed as title contenders following Kevin Durant‘s addition, the Rockets crashed out of the playoffs in the first round, raising concerns about their ability to compete.

As things stand, the Rockets will return to the drawing board to figure out the necessary changes. Although they were a solid team on paper with enough depth to compete for the title, it was clear that internal chemistry was a bigger problem.

Theoretically, acquiring Klay Thompson could salvage this. Given his prior experience of playing alongside Kevin Durant, the veteran duo could spark growth within the young core. Realistically, however, joining the Houston Rockets may be the most unlikely move for Thompson, mainly because facilitating a trade would be challenging.

Barring Dorian Finney-Smith ($13.3 million), the Rockets don’t necessarily have assets that they could leverage in a trade for the veteran guard. An alternative package featuring Fred VanVleet ($25.0 million) could also be presented. This could be more favorable for Dallas, but it would also require the Mavericks to send more assets over to make the deal work.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Royce O’Neale, Ryan Dunn, Haywood Highsmith

For all intents and purposes, the Phoenix Suns find themselves in a similar situation to the Miami Heat. Although the team suffered a first-round exit in the playoffs (unlike the Heat), the team has shown the potential to be competitive with the right roster pieces.

Acquiring Klay Thompson may not be a priority for the Suns, primarily because they already have an elite two-way guard in Grayson Allen. However, given their lack of scoring off the bench outside of players like Collin Gillespie, Phoenix could make some upgrades.

Although parting with Royce O’Neale ($10.8 million), along with Haywood Highsmith (~$3.0 million) and Ryan Dunn ($2.7 million), would be difficult, considering Thompson’s upside as a perimeter threat, Phoenix may see the value in pulling the trigger on this deal.

Along with his three-point shooting, as mentioned earlier, Thompson also brings tremendous value as an experienced veteran. While players like Devin Booker have experience making deep playoff runs, having a player with championship experience coming off the bench could prove crucial later in the season.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Harrison Barnes (sign-and-trade)

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the few teams in the league that don’t seem to need any upgrades. However, following their embarrassing loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, there is reason to believe that bringing in a veteran like Klay Thompson could prove vital.

The Spurs are among the best teams in the league. But given how young and relatively inexperienced their core is, the players need guidance. In this regard, there may not be a better acquisition than Klay Thompson.

Thompson’s perimeter shooting ability blends perfectly with San Antonio’s offensive system. As a movement shooter, the 36-year-old would be even more effective in the Spurs’ offense, especially if he comes off the bench.

For the Spurs, acquiring Thompson even for a short period could prove valuable. San Antonio is currently on the verge of a new dynasty. With the right nudge from the right source, the front office could unlock the core’s potential.

Which Destination Makes Most Sense For Klay Thompson?

On paper, the Magic and the Spurs may be the ideal destinations for Thompson. Both teams boast a young core with a clear need for veteran guidance. Given that both franchises also have title aspirations, having a four-time winner like Thompson may be worthwhile.

Realistically, however, Klay Thompson finds himself in a rather precarious position if he ends up in trade conversations. As a 36-year-old veteran on the decline, Thompson does not bring much value as a player as he did maybe two years ago.

In the current scenario, Thompson is at best a bench contributor for a team contending for a play-in spot. But given his $17.4 million contract, there may not be many teams willing to acquire him at such a high price.

A straight-up deal involving Thompson may not convince other teams to acquire him. Thus, the Mavericks may be forced to part with more assets to make the deal more appealing. Whether this involves draft capital or young players, this may be the only way to facilitate a trade.