OG Anunoby Addresses Game-Winning Play As Knicks Complete Biggest Comeback In NBA Finals History

OG Anunoby makes his feelings known on his game-winning plays after the Knicks complete a 29-point comeback against the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have just made NBA history tonight as they came back from a 29-point hole to secure Game 4 at home after the Spurs’ dominant start. New York won the game 107-106.

OG Anunoby arguably made the most crucial plays on both ends of the floor in the final seconds of the game to cap off a resilient team effort to get this win.

 

Following the game, Anunoby spoke to the ABC’s sideline reporter, Lisa Salters, and gave his initial reaction to this win.

“Got the ball to Jalen, he got a good look, and I just crashed, so I went for the ball,” he said on his approach in the final play. “Just doing whatever it takes to win, you know? Our thing is crashing the glass and second-chance opportunities. So I just tried to make a play.”

“We’re resilient, we never give up. This is a game of runs; they went on a run early, then we went on our own run, so we kept pushing,” he further added on how the Knicks managed to pull off this comeback.

“Just stay with it, it’s a game of runs, we’ve come back before, we’re battle-tested, we’re mentally tough, we’re a resilient group, so we just stayed with it,” he said on how the team motivated each other.

“It was electric, just listen to the fans, they’re the best fans in the world, this is amazing,” Anunoby said on the atmosphere of Madison Square Garden after hi sgame-winning tip in.

“Watching film, fixing the stuff we messed up on to be down 29 in the first place. And coming out to be aggressive from the start,” Anunoby concluded when asked how the Knicks plan to close this series out in San Antonio during Game 5.

OG Anunoby carried the Knicks’ offense initially until Brunson found his rhythm to take over. Look like Anunoby saved his best for the last as he ended the game with 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. He shot 10-15 from the floor (66.7 FG%) and 7-9 from beyond the arc (77.8 3P%).

But it was not just his offensive performance; one key defensive play from Anunoby just seconds before the game-winner is being completely overshadowed due to his athletic brilliance on the other end.

After the Knicks turned the ball over, Anunoby blocked De’Aaron Fox, who had a wide-open lane for a layup until the Knicks’ forward tracked back to save the two points. That block also arguably saved this game for the Knicks.

 

The Knicks are now one win away from winning the NBA Finals for the first time since 1973. All because of the Knicks’ incredible team effort to pull off this comeback, which was capped off by OG Anunoby’s brilliance.

Only the Cavaliers in 2016 have pulled off a comeback from this position. So even though it is unlikely, the Knicks would prefer to shut down all hopes the Spurs have of coming back from here in Game 5, which is scheduled for Sunday night in San Antonio.

While the Knicks would want to close it out in San Antonio itself, the celebrations would be a bit more iconic if the Knicks win the championship in Game 6 at the Garden. Let’s see if the Knicks are able to close this out on the road or if the Spurs force a Game 6 from here.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images NBA Fans React After Knicks Pull Off Miracle Game 4 Comeback At Madison Square Garden
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