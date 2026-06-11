OG Anunoby Addresses Game-Winning Play As Knicks Complete Biggest Comeback In NBA Finals History

The Knicks have just made NBA history tonight as they came back from a 29-point hole to secure Game 4 at home after the Spurs’ dominant start. New York won the game 107-106.

OG Anunoby arguably made the most crucial plays on both ends of the floor in the final seconds of the game to cap off a resilient team effort to get this win.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK. KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN. LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Following the game, Anunoby spoke to the ABC’s sideline reporter, Lisa Salters, and gave his initial reaction to this win.

“Got the ball to Jalen, he got a good look, and I just crashed, so I went for the ball,” he said on his approach in the final play. “Just doing whatever it takes to win, you know? Our thing is crashing the glass and second-chance opportunities. So I just tried to make a play.”

“We’re resilient, we never give up. This is a game of runs; they went on a run early, then we went on our own run, so we kept pushing,” he further added on how the Knicks managed to pull off this comeback.

“Just stay with it, it’s a game of runs, we’ve come back before, we’re battle-tested, we’re mentally tough, we’re a resilient group, so we just stayed with it,” he said on how the team motivated each other.

“It was electric, just listen to the fans, they’re the best fans in the world, this is amazing,” Anunoby said on the atmosphere of Madison Square Garden after hi sgame-winning tip in.

“Watching film, fixing the stuff we messed up on to be down 29 in the first place. And coming out to be aggressive from the start,” Anunoby concluded when asked how the Knicks plan to close this series out in San Antonio during Game 5.

OG Anunoby carried the Knicks’ offense initially until Brunson found his rhythm to take over. Look like Anunoby saved his best for the last as he ended the game with 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. He shot 10-15 from the floor (66.7 FG%) and 7-9 from beyond the arc (77.8 3P%).

But it was not just his offensive performance; one key defensive play from Anunoby just seconds before the game-winner is being completely overshadowed due to his athletic brilliance on the other end.

After the Knicks turned the ball over, Anunoby blocked De’Aaron Fox, who had a wide-open lane for a layup until the Knicks’ forward tracked back to save the two points. That block also arguably saved this game for the Knicks.

Fox goes for the layup against OG instead of dribbling the clock out. I genuinely need this man investigated @FBI pic.twitter.com/4nCdFasEdk — hymn duncan (@hymnduncan) June 11, 2026

The Knicks are now one win away from winning the NBA Finals for the first time since 1973. All because of the Knicks’ incredible team effort to pull off this comeback, which was capped off by OG Anunoby’s brilliance.

Only the Cavaliers in 2016 have pulled off a comeback from this position. So even though it is unlikely, the Knicks would prefer to shut down all hopes the Spurs have of coming back from here in Game 5, which is scheduled for Sunday night in San Antonio.

While the Knicks would want to close it out in San Antonio itself, the celebrations would be a bit more iconic if the Knicks win the championship in Game 6 at the Garden. Let’s see if the Knicks are able to close this out on the road or if the Spurs force a Game 6 from here.