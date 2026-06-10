Knicks Player Ratings: Anunoby Hits Game-Winner In Historical Comeback Victory In Game 4

For 46 minutes, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs were on their way to tying the series 2-2 in Game 4. San Antonio built a staggering 29-point advantage, controlled 97% of the game, and had the New York Knicks on the brink of collapse. Then, somehow, everything changed.

New York authored one of the most improbable playoff comebacks in recent memory, erasing a massive deficit behind the brilliance of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby before Anunoby delivered the game-saving block and the dagger in a 107-106 win.

With the game hanging in the balance, the Knicks’ defense intensified, their stars found another gear, and Anunoby buried the game-winning shot to stun the Spurs and even the series. It wasn’t always pretty, but championship-caliber teams find ways to survive. The Knicks did exactly that to take a 3-1 series lead.

OG Anunoby: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 10-15 FG, 7-9 3PT, 6-6 FT, 41 MIN

Anunoby played arguably the best offensive game of his Knicks career, and he saved his biggest moment for last. After torching the Spurs all night from beyond the arc, he capped off the historic comeback by stopping a De’Aaron Fox layup and drilling the game-winning shot to complete the impossible.

His efficiency was absurd. He knocked down seven of his nine three-point attempts, punished every defensive mistake, and never stopped attacking. Add in his usual defensive impact, and this was the definition of a superstar playoff performance.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 36 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 12-25 FG, 3-7 3PT, 9-11 FT, 44 MIN

When the Knicks needed someone to believe the comeback was possible, Brunson answered the call. He controlled the tempo late, dissected San Antonio’s defense, and repeatedly delivered huge baskets that chipped away at what once seemed like an insurmountable deficit.

Brunson’s leadership was just as important as his production. He refused to let the Knicks quit, setting the tone for one of the greatest postseason comebacks in franchise history.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 26 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t heavily involved offensively, but he made the most of his opportunities. He recorded an efficient double-double, controlled stretches on the glass, and quietly posted a team-best +17 plus-minus.

He stayed disciplined despite limited touches and contributed winning plays throughout the game.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT, 33 MIN

Josh Hart‘s impact extended far beyond scoring. He rebounded, facilitated offense, defended multiple positions, and brought his trademark energy throughout the comeback.

While the shot attempts weren’t there, his hustle and versatility helped spark New York’s turnaround.

Jose Alvarado: A-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 16 MIN

Alvarado delivered one of the game’s most underrated performances. His intensity off the bench immediately changed the energy level, and his shot-making proved critical during New York’s rally.

He pressured San Antonio’s guards defensively and made several winning plays that won’t necessarily show up in the headlines.

Mikal Bridges: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 28 MIN

Mikal Bridges struggled to find consistency offensively and never truly got into rhythm. However, he avoided turnovers and contributed solid defense throughout his minutes.

His stat line wasn’t impressive, but he managed not to hurt the Knicks during their comeback push.

Mitchell Robinson: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-4 FT, 13 MIN

Robinson’s defense and rebounding were valuable, but his inability to convert at the free-throw line nearly became disastrous. Missing all four attempts left points on the board in a one-point game.

Fortunately for New York, the comeback overshadowed those struggles.

Jordan Clarkson: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 2 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5 MIN

Clarkson provided little offensive spark and committed a pair of costly turnovers in limited action.

His minutes were brief, and the Knicks survived despite his struggles.

Landry Shamet: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 21 MIN

Shamet couldn’t capitalize on the open looks created by Brunson and others. His inability to make shots limited the effectiveness of the second unit.

Thankfully for New York, the starters were spectacular enough to compensate.

Miles McBride: D

Game Stats: 0-4 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7 MIN

McBride endured a rough outing, missing every shot he attempted and failing to provide his usual defensive spark.

The Knicks quickly shortened his role as the comeback unfolded.

Ariel Hukporti: N/A

Game Stats: 1 BLK, 3 MIN

Hukporti only appeared briefly and didn’t play enough to warrant a full evaluation, although he did register a block.

Jeremy Sochan: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Sochan’s appearance was too short to meaningfully impact the game.