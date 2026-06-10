LeBron James Will Ask The Lakers For Max Contract In 2026 Free Agency

In the summer of 2026, star forward LeBron James‘ future will be one of the biggest storylines. At 41 years old, with 23 seasons under his belt, he’s earned the right to dictate how his career ends, but not even he knows where he’ll end up when it’s all said and done.

Despite the uncertainties, one thing is clear when it comes to LeBron: he will not give up major money. According to NBC’s Kurt Helin, James and his agent will ask for a maximum contract from the Lakers, unless GM Rob Pelinka can convince them otherwise.

“LeBron and his agent, Rich Paul, are reportedly going to ask for the max from the Lakers and want to know how the Lakers plan to spend that money if they are offering less, which is really a complicated way of saying they want to know what the Lakers’ plans are,” wrote Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. “It’s easy to imagine LeBron returning to the Lakers on something like a two-year, $50 million contract with a player option on the second year and a no-trade clause. Maybe easier than imagining him in the Bay Area.”

It’s no secret that LeBron and the Lakers’ front office have been at odds in recent years. Ever since the Russell Westbrook trade, their relationship has been in a sharp decline, culminating in growing internal tensions. After all the mistakes and missteps, LeBron has lost faith that the Lakers can build a contender before he retires, and that’s why some experts suspect he could look to join the Warriors or Cavaliers this summer, for one last title pursuit.

Still, that doesn’t mean LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. After years of building up his network in Los Angeles, and with his son Bronny still on the team, the King still has ties to the Lakers that could lure him to re-sign. The catch is that it will take some convincing. While a small pay cut is not off the table, the Lakers would have to ask him directly. Furthermore, James would have to hear an actual plan to build up the roster before he’d consider leaving substantial money on the table.

After finishing fourth in the West this past season (53-29), the Lakers aren’t far off from contention, but they still need more pieces to keep up with the likes of the Thunder and Spurs. For his part, Rob Pelinka has already focused on some free agent targets, and there’s also talk about a potential trade for someone like Kel’el Ware. Whether that’s enough to satisfy LeBron remains to be seen, but he clearly has no doubt about his worth.

Coming off averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three last season, James believes he is still a max-level player, and that won’t change anytime soon. But with the Lakers building around Luka Doncic now, they may think twice before rushing to offer the NBA’s oldest active player a massive deal. At the very least, they are going to try to talk him down to a more reasonable contract so they can maintain some flexibility to upgrade the roster.