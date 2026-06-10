Nick Wright Suggests LeBron-Mikal Bridges Trade Scenario If Knicks Lose The NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the key figures to keep an eye on this offseason. As an unrestricted free agent, James is expected to garner significant interest from teams around the league. As an exit from the Purple and Gold appears imminent, some sources suggest that the New York Knicks could be a likely destination.

In theory, the Knicks could be an intriguing landing spot for the 41-year-old. With New York currently competing for the championship, the team meets the primary criteria to appeal to LeBron James. However, with the Knicks suffering a 115-111 loss in Game 3, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright suggested a blockbuster move for New York.

Wright proposed a LeBron James-Mikal Bridges sign-and-trade if the Knicks lose the NBA Finals, justifying it by stating:

“I do think a LeBron-Mikal Bridges sign-and-trade could make a lot of sense for a lot of people.”

On paper, swapping LeBron James for Mikal Bridges could work out well for both parties involved.

Given the sheer amount of money the Knicks have invested in their core, the top brass could be quite disappointed if the team doesn’t win the championship this season. Thus, for the Knicks, acquiring a capable secondary playmaker and scorer like LeBron James helps bolster the team’s offense and also provides them with the necessary championship pedigree.

Although his age could be a factor, given James’ willingness to take a step back, New York could thrive after adding the new version of the superstar.

For the Lakers, acquiring a formidable defender with elite perimeter shooting skills appeals to their offseason roster-building plans. Given Bridges’ averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 37.1% from three-point range this season, he could be an ideal fit on the roster.

With the intention of solidifying their chances, swapping a gifted two-way wing like Mikal Bridges for an experienced and versatile superstar like LeBron James seems reasonable for both teams. However, there may be some challenges in making this deal.

Should The Knicks Acquire LeBron James?

Wright’s proposal of a direct sign-and-trade seems simple enough. Given Bridges’ $33.5 million cap hit next season, the Los Angeles Lakers would have to re-sign James to a short-term deal worth roughly the same amount.

Due to James’ status as an unrestricted free agent, both teams would have considerable flexibility in completing this deal. The challenge, however, lies in getting LeBron James to take a pay cut.

Last season, despite being 41, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while playing out his $52.6 million player option.

For all intents and purposes, these are remarkable figures, especially when considering that he also spent a significant chunk of the season serving as a third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. But when negotiating his new contract, it will be difficult to convince him that he is worth less, even when his performance is well above average.

In this regard, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had presented an ideal framework that involved convincing the superstar of the franchise’s intentions to win the title. By sacrificing money, the front office would benefit from the flexibility to build a title-contending roster.

As constructed, the Knicks already look like title contenders. Given that they are competing for the title in the NBA Finals, one may even argue that they are in a better position to acquire James than most. Still, some doubt remains.

Saying that Bridges is a better player than LeBron James at this stage of his career is largely untrue. However, what the forward brings to the table may prove more vital to the Knicks than James’ star power.

As an elite wing defender with tremendous instincts in clutch moments, Bridges has routinely won games for New York in unfavorable situations. Although James is capable of great things offensively, due to his reduced defensive impact, he may not be as effective in New York’s system.

Additionally, New York already has its duo of stars in place, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns headlining for the team. James’ arrival may sell more tickets in the short term, but from a championship perspective, it could stunt New York’s growth as a unit.