Knicks Fan Attempts To Set Spurs Fan On Fire [Video]

Fans of the New York Knicks have generated significant buzz this postseason. While most stories have highlighted the passion and fervor with which Knicks fans support the team, recent news updates and clips have raised concerns.

While New York’s fan base is widely considered one of the most passionate in the sporting world, it can also border on hooliganism. The excitement and joy of seeing their team in the playoffs have certainly yielded some hilarious clips, but recent footage of a Knicks fan attempting to set a Spurs fan on fire on Monday was beyond shocking.

Knicks fans tried to set a Spurs fan on fire last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/PNiLOCF6Aw — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) June 9, 2026

Knicks fans are known for mobbing and intimidating opposing team fans during home games. During last year’s playoffs, Knicks fans could be seen throwing trash bags at a fan wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey.

While the Spurs’ fan in the video showed remarkable composure in the situation, it goes without saying that Knicks fans are taking things too far. This incident, however, wasn’t the only display from rowdy Knicks fans.

During a Game 3 watch party in Bryant Park, a massive brawl broke out in the streets, forcing the NYPD to get involved. Considering that the police had to implement pepper spray to disperse the crowd, it is safe to say that matters escalated quickly.

Although the enthusiasm of seeing their team in the NBA Finals after 27 years is understandable, the decorum isn’t up to standard. With several security concerns emerging, it is abundantly clear that further action must be taken to ensure the safety of people attending games and watch parties alike.

Strict Action Taken To Curb Knicks Fans Ahead Of Game 4

With the New York Knicks playing Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, there was already a different kind of energy in the city. Given that this was the first Finals game hosted at MSG since 1999, fans had enough reason to be excited. But given the fan base’s reputation, it also provided valid grounds for the NYPD to take drastic measures.

In light of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s attendance for Game 3, several security measures were implemented, including the cancellation of the watch party outside MSG. Although NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani approved a ticketed watch party outside MSG for Game 4, following the incidents on Monday, the police have taken strict action.

The NYPD is expected to implement “frozen zone” restrictions, limiting the area that fans can occupy to celebrate the occasion. Although Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. released a strongly worded letter opposing this, even calling Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch “party poopers,” it is difficult to argue against the NYPD’s decision.

Needless to say, the fans and local businesses around MSG find themselves in a precarious position. However, given how fans have been acting lately, curbing such activities seems justified.

Prioritizing the safety of fans and citizens is the NYPD’s responsibility. With fans routinely treading the line between celebration and vandalism, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all is essential.