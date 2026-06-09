Victor Wembanyama And Karl-Anthony Towns Condemn Knicks Fans’ Violence On Spurs Supporters

The emotions ran high last night in New York City after the Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals, 111-115, to the Spurs in a nail-biting battle that went down to the wire.

For Knicks fans, already kept away from the iconic Madison Square Garden on such a momentous occasion, it must’ve stung hard to lose on top of that. However, nothing justifies their reaction to the game.

Knicks fans are attacking any spurs fans they could find after game 3 loss 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/l0BNlvB8Q6 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) June 9, 2026

Several brawls broke out across the city as the Knicks fans also reportedly began attacking the Spurs’ fans, to the extent that they were forced to seek shelter behind the police in some instances.

Knicks fans assaulting anyone wearing a Spurs jersey wtf pic.twitter.com/8JTg4URKv2 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 9, 2026

After authorities took note of the incidents and began the requisite investigation, multiple clips of the incidents went viral on social media.

Spurs fans literally had to HIDE BEHIND THE POLICE to be protected from the mob of angry Knicks fans INSANE pic.twitter.com/PI7yMDBw4W — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 9, 2026

NBA players and several celebrities also addressed this incident during today’s press conferences, strongly condemning the actions of the unhappy Knicks fans. Among them were Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, and several more.

“I didn’t know that… We’re just playing a game out there. And I’m all for passion, but with respect for each other. It’s unacceptable,” said Wembanyama during his press conference earlier today.

“I mean, the game is built on respect and passion. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state, I mean, it’s the NBA Finals. There’s no better place to watch basketball, leave the physicality to everyone on the court,” said Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I don’t think that it should ever be that serious where you have to jump people, beat people up, follow people home. It’s just a basketball game at the end of the day; whether we win or they win doesn’t really matter. Everybody should be able to come and enjoy the game no matter who they’re voting for,” said Julian Champagnie.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we’re all humans. Whether that’s who you support, your team, or whatever the case may be, in all aspects of life. Like, we’re all humans at the end of the day, we need to support each other, there’s so much more going on, life is so much bigger than a game of basketball,” said Carter Bryant.

“As a human, a basketball bouncing around and rolling around, and me being able to shoot a basketball, and obviously, I love this, it was my dream to do this. This is one of my favorite things to do, and I don’t like that to take away from society. The importance of me checking on somebody or being respectful during the Game, that is the biggest thing,” Bryant further added.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also shared a similar approach to that of renowned actor Ben Stiller, who took to social media to share his opinion on the incidents.

“Being a Knicks fan doesn’t mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way…we get caught up during the games, but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans,” wrote Stiller on X.

“Couldn’t agree more. We’ll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans. Knicks in 5,” wrote Mayor Mamdani in response.

The NYPD reportedly made 21 arrests last night in relation to these incidents, but they have potentially missed a lot of perpetrators as the streets of New York went violent after the loss. I share the sentiment that violence is never the answer to vent your passion.

The Knicks have waited 27 years to reach the NBA Finals, and it has been 53 years since they last won a championship. So it is understandable that the Knicks’ fans are hurt over the idea of potentially letting a commanding lead go in the series (they were up 2-0 before last night’s loss). But they should find some gratification in knowing that no team in league history has ever lost from the position.

So instead of panicking and responding with violence on the streets, the Knicks fans should have some more patience and faith in the franchise and the team that has brought them this far.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10. Hopefully, we don’t see a repeat of these actions by the citizens of New York if, by chance, the Knicks lose tomorrow night.