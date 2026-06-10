Knicks Veteran Incites New York As ‘Dirty’ Victor Wembanyama Shoves Jalen Brunson: “Put The Knife To His Neck”

Stephon Marbury makes his feelings known on Victor Wembanyama shoving Jalen Brunson in the first quarter of Game 3 in the NBA Finals series between the Knicks and the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
New York’s Jalen Brunson shoots between San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie, left, and Victor Wembanyama during the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 105-104 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
New York’s Jalen Brunson shoots between San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie, left, and Victor Wembanyama during the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 105-104 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The Knicks were stunned at their home in Game 3 of the NBA Finals after the Spurs stole a 115-111 win at Madison Square Garden last night. In the first quarter of the highly anticipated matchup, Victor Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson to the ground in what looked like a clear foul initially.

But the officials did not stop play to call a foul, and upon a review after the loss, the league office confirmed their decision warrants no further action on the play. Several voices across the league were divided over whether or not this was a ‘dirty’ play from Wembanyama.

While players like Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins supported Wembanyama, the former Knicks player, Stephon Marbury, had some strong opinions against the French star.

“Let me give you all some food for thought by telling you something about Wemby. Wemby is an international player, and they play dirty overseas, just so you know. We’re not used to playing dirty in America the way Wemby just now threw Jalen Brunson.”

“Now, if I’m watching the film and I see Wemby throwing somebody on my team, then the next game I’m going to pop him in his ribcage so hard with my elbow that he would fall and drop to the ground and wish he never put his hands on me.”

So next game, I guarantee you, after watching the tape on what they did to Jalen Brunson, you’d better know that whenever he gets on the basketball court, you make sure to put that knife to his neck. That’s where it’s at.”

“You hear what he said when he came in? He said he was going to come in and win Game 3, and he did exactly that. So you make sure you bring the same energy,” Marbury concluded.

Shortly after, the Knicks player, Jose Alvarado, addressed the media, where he spoke about Wembanyama shoving Brunson.

“I think that’s not basketball. That’s something that they gotta look at. But he got away with one. That’ll be the last one,” he said.

So Alvarado’s words indicate that the Knicks took exception to this play by Wembanyama and will actively try not to let him get away with such an act again.

Even after Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Senior VP, Head of Development and Training of Referee Operations, conceded on national television that a foul was missed on that play, the league did not upgrade the foul to a flagrant on Wembanyama.

The 7’5 French star is at risk of facing a suspension if he receives another flagrant foul in these playoffs. If he received a flagrant foul 2 for his act, he would have been suspended for at least one game.

But unfortunately for the Knicks, Wembanyama will still be on the floor in Game 4 after his dominant 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in Game 3 to lead the Spurs to a win on the road.

The Spurs will return to Madison Square Garden tomorrow night to potentially try to tie the series at 2-2. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Knicks heighten their physicality on Wembanyama.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Avoids Potential Suspension Despite Shoving Jalen Brunson By His Neck
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like