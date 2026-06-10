Knicks Veteran Incites New York As ‘Dirty’ Victor Wembanyama Shoves Jalen Brunson: “Put The Knife To His Neck”

The Knicks were stunned at their home in Game 3 of the NBA Finals after the Spurs stole a 115-111 win at Madison Square Garden last night. In the first quarter of the highly anticipated matchup, Victor Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson to the ground in what looked like a clear foul initially.

But the officials did not stop play to call a foul, and upon a review after the loss, the league office confirmed their decision warrants no further action on the play. Several voices across the league were divided over whether or not this was a ‘dirty’ play from Wembanyama.

While players like Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins supported Wembanyama, the former Knicks player, Stephon Marbury, had some strong opinions against the French star.

“Let me give you all some food for thought by telling you something about Wemby. Wemby is an international player, and they play dirty overseas, just so you know. We’re not used to playing dirty in America the way Wemby just now threw Jalen Brunson.”

“Now, if I’m watching the film and I see Wemby throwing somebody on my team, then the next game I’m going to pop him in his ribcage so hard with my elbow that he would fall and drop to the ground and wish he never put his hands on me.”

So next game, I guarantee you, after watching the tape on what they did to Jalen Brunson, you’d better know that whenever he gets on the basketball court, you make sure to put that knife to his neck. That’s where it’s at.”

“You hear what he said when he came in? He said he was going to come in and win Game 3, and he did exactly that. So you make sure you bring the same energy,” Marbury concluded.

Shortly after, the Knicks player, Jose Alvarado, addressed the media, where he spoke about Wembanyama shoving Brunson.

“I think that’s not basketball. That’s something that they gotta look at. But he got away with one. That’ll be the last one,” he said.

So Alvarado’s words indicate that the Knicks took exception to this play by Wembanyama and will actively try not to let him get away with such an act again.

Even after Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Senior VP, Head of Development and Training of Referee Operations, conceded on national television that a foul was missed on that play, the league did not upgrade the foul to a flagrant on Wembanyama.

The 7’5 French star is at risk of facing a suspension if he receives another flagrant foul in these playoffs. If he received a flagrant foul 2 for his act, he would have been suspended for at least one game.

But unfortunately for the Knicks, Wembanyama will still be on the floor in Game 4 after his dominant 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in Game 3 to lead the Spurs to a win on the road.

The Spurs will return to Madison Square Garden tomorrow night to potentially try to tie the series at 2-2. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Knicks heighten their physicality on Wembanyama.