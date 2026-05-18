Dwyane Wade Says It Has To Suck A Little For LeBron James To Still Be This Good At 41

It was easy for Dwyane Wade to call it quits.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands on the court in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is great friends with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and marvels at the fact that his former teammate can still operate at a high level at the age of 41. While it is incredible what James did in 2025-26, Wade also said on Time Out with Dwyane Wade that it has to be a bit of a bummer for him that he can still play so well.

“I’m just here to appreciate what I’m witnessing and what we all are witnessing,” Wade said. “Because we’ve never seen this before, man. It has to suck a little bit to get to this point in your career and still be really good. I got to a point in my career, and I was like, well, I’m not that good anymore. Like I can still play. I can go play right now and still be able to play, but I won’t be that good.

“So, it was easy for me to decide to walk away,” Wade continued. “It’s hard to make that decision when you’re still really f***ing good. Who walks away when they’re really, really good? Only a few. There ain’t a lot of Barry Sanders who just walk away when they really good. And you’re talking about a guy who’s been doing this his entire life.”

Wade, of course, entered the NBA at the same time as James. The former was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, while the latter went first.

Wade had a stellar career, but injuries would contribute to his retirement in 2019. He had played 16 seasons in the NBA, which is pretty impressive.

James, though, makes it look a bit less impressive. He became the first player ever to play 23 seasons in the NBA and could well play a 24th with how much gas is left in the tank.

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. The 22-time All-Star then spectacularly powered them past the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Wade thinks James is this generation’s GOAT, and you won’t find too many who disagree.

“How do you walk away from being a GOAT when you still a GOAT?” Wade asked. “… Obviously is players in the NBA individually that you say, oh, he’s the best player now, or he’s the best player now. But no one, no one, builds or has the kind of aura surrounding them everywhere they go like LeBron James. No one. No one yet has jumped over that and has taken the spotlight from him.

“No, he’s still the biggest game,” Wade added. “His team is still on TV the maximum amount of games. Every time we are in a production meeting, and it’s the Lakers, he is still a part of the conversation. When we talking about other teams, he’s still a part of conversations. How do you walk away from it?”

It won’t be easy to walk away. James did address his future after the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. He hasn’t made a decision about whether to continue or retire just yet.

While James’ motivation to do everything else that comes with playing in the NBA will play a part, his family’s wishes will too. He hasn’t always been around for them because of his career, and if they want him to stop, he might well decide to.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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