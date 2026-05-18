NBA Players Reveal Most Unwanted Trade Destination: Memphis By A Mile

NBA players voted the Memphis Grizzlies as the league’s most unwanted trade destination by a massive margin over every other team.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies were voted the No. 1 NBA destination players do not want to get traded to, and it was not even remotely close.

According to The Athletic’s anonymous player poll conducted by Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, and Joe Vardon, Memphis received a staggering 35.8% of the vote from NBA players when asked which team they least wanted to join.

The gap between Memphis and the second-place Washington Wizards at 11.7% shows how strongly players currently feel about the situation.

The full list included Washington, the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Los Angeles Lakers, receiving minor votes.

1. Memphis Grizzlies – 35.8%

2. Washington Wizards – 11.7%

3. Sacramento Kings – 10.8%

4. New Orleans Pelicans – 6.7%

5. Brooklyn Nets – 5%

6. Utha Jazz – 5%

7. Charlotte Hornets – 4.2%

8. Portland Trail Blazers – 4.2%

9. New York Knicks – 3.3%

10. Detroit Pistons – 4.2%

11. Indiana Pacers – 2.5%

12. Milwaukee Bucks – 1.7%

13. Los Angeles Lakers – 1.7%

The result immediately reignited debate around how NBA players view smaller markets and certain cities around the league. Memphis has long battled perception problems despite building competitive teams over the years.

The franchise has had successful eras with the “Grit and Grind” core led by Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Zach Randolph, and later with the new generation built around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr..

Still, perception around the city continues to hurt them with players.

The timing also makes the poll more controversial because only weeks ago, LeBron James sparked backlash after publicly doubling down on his dislike for Memphis. James even joked previously that the Grizzlies should relocate to Nashville, comments that drew strong reactions from local fans and even Memphis city officials.

The mayor of Memphis responded publicly, defending the city after LeBron’s remarks went viral. That tension only added more fuel to the growing conversation around how NBA stars view certain markets.

Meanwhile, other teams near the top also share similar patterns. Washington has struggled for relevance for years despite recently becoming aggressive again after landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Sacramento continues battling reputation issues despite recent success. New Orleans constantly deals with injury concerns and uncertainty around star players.

What stands out most is how little glamour market teams appeared on the list overall. The Lakers received only 1.7% despite constant media pressure and scrutiny. New York received only 3.3% despite years of criticism before their recent resurgence.

At the end of the day, this poll reveals how much players value stability, winning culture, market perception, and lifestyle when thinking about destinations around the league. And right now, whether fair or unfair, Memphis clearly has a major image problem among NBA players.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Oct 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Full Analysis, Key Factors, And Series Prediction
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like