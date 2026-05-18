NBA Players Reveal Most Unwanted Trade Destination: Memphis By A Mile

The Memphis Grizzlies were voted the No. 1 NBA destination players do not want to get traded to, and it was not even remotely close.

According to The Athletic’s anonymous player poll conducted by Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, and Joe Vardon, Memphis received a staggering 35.8% of the vote from NBA players when asked which team they least wanted to join.

The gap between Memphis and the second-place Washington Wizards at 11.7% shows how strongly players currently feel about the situation.

The full list included Washington, the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Los Angeles Lakers, receiving minor votes.

1. Memphis Grizzlies – 35.8%

2. Washington Wizards – 11.7%

3. Sacramento Kings – 10.8%

4. New Orleans Pelicans – 6.7%

5. Brooklyn Nets – 5%

6. Utha Jazz – 5%

7. Charlotte Hornets – 4.2%

8. Portland Trail Blazers – 4.2%

9. New York Knicks – 3.3%

10. Detroit Pistons – 4.2%

11. Indiana Pacers – 2.5%

12. Milwaukee Bucks – 1.7%

13. Los Angeles Lakers – 1.7%

The result immediately reignited debate around how NBA players view smaller markets and certain cities around the league. Memphis has long battled perception problems despite building competitive teams over the years.

The franchise has had successful eras with the “Grit and Grind” core led by Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Zach Randolph, and later with the new generation built around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr..

Still, perception around the city continues to hurt them with players.

The timing also makes the poll more controversial because only weeks ago, LeBron James sparked backlash after publicly doubling down on his dislike for Memphis. James even joked previously that the Grizzlies should relocate to Nashville, comments that drew strong reactions from local fans and even Memphis city officials.

The mayor of Memphis responded publicly, defending the city after LeBron’s remarks went viral. That tension only added more fuel to the growing conversation around how NBA stars view certain markets.

Meanwhile, other teams near the top also share similar patterns. Washington has struggled for relevance for years despite recently becoming aggressive again after landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Sacramento continues battling reputation issues despite recent success. New Orleans constantly deals with injury concerns and uncertainty around star players.

What stands out most is how little glamour market teams appeared on the list overall. The Lakers received only 1.7% despite constant media pressure and scrutiny. New York received only 3.3% despite years of criticism before their recent resurgence.

At the end of the day, this poll reveals how much players value stability, winning culture, market perception, and lifestyle when thinking about destinations around the league. And right now, whether fair or unfair, Memphis clearly has a major image problem among NBA players.