Memphis Mayor Reacts To LeBron James Calling For Grizzlies To Relocate To Nashville

Paul Young hopes to change LeBron James' mind.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James raised eyebrows with his comments about the city of Memphis during an appearance on Bob Does Sports. James made it clear he does not like playing in the city and called for the Memphis Grizzlies to relocate to Nashville.

James isn’t the first NBA player to be critical of Memphis, but his word carries more weight than others. So much so that even Memphis Mayor Paul Young felt compelled to speak up. Young first praised Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins on X on Friday for recognizing the importance of Memphis as an NBA city on First Take, and then invited James over.

“LeBron James, I would welcome the chance to turn your criticism into action in one of the most important cities in the world. Come to Memphis and roll around with me for a bit, and I will show you some of the culture and powerful investment opportunities in our City.”

James has not responded to Young’s invitation yet. The Lakers will not be playing in Memphis again this season, so it is unlikely the 41-year-old makes that trip anytime soon. Will James head over in the offseason? Well, it seems unlikely based on the comments he made.

“Staying at the f——g Hyatt at 41 years old?” James said. “You think I wanna do that s–t? Being in Memphis on a random Thursday?”

“I’m not the first guy to talk about it in the NBA,” James stated. “…You guys have to move. Go over to Nashville, you’ve got Vanderbilt, NASCAR, a stadium, a hockey team,”

James also added that had the Grizzlies gotten the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, he might not have even shown up. To say he isn’t a fan would be an understatement, but he isn’t the only one.

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards hates going to the hotels in Memphis. Edwards says those rooms are dirty, and he certainly doesn’t look forward to that trip.

While the likes of James and his good friend Draymond Green would be all for the Grizzlies relocating to Nashville, its mayor, Freddie O’Connell, isn’t entertaining the subject. TMZ reached out to O’Connell after Green called for relocation on The Draymond Green Show in March.

“I love Memphis and the Grizzlies,” O’Connell said.

“They do training camps here, and we’d love to see them play a few games here, but our most recent bids have been for professional women’s teams,” O’Connell stated.

So, don’t count on the Grizzlies moving out of Memphis anytime soon. The only change we might be getting is the team being moved to the Eastern Conference if the NBA goes ahead with expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle.

Getting back to Young, he hopes to accomplish great things in Memphis with James, and he also thanked O’Connell for his comments.

“Let’s do something epic in one of the largest majority-Black cities in the nation!

“Sidenote: Big thanks to Mayor Freddie O’Connell for responding to TMZ a few weeks ago with support for Memphis as the right home for the Grizz…We couldn’t agree more!”

Young was born in Memphis and grew up in the Oakhaven neighborhood. He won the 2023 mayoral election and was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2024. Young definitely wouldn’t want the Grizzlies to go anywhere, and it sure doesn’t seem like something he needs to worry too much about.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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