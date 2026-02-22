Anthony Edwards Hates Going To Hotels In Memphis: “That S**t Be Dirty”

Anthony Edwards has never been shy about speaking his mind, and his latest comment about road life in the NBA was vintage Ant.

Appearing on Sundae Conversation, Edwards was asked a simple but relatable question: has he ever walked into a hotel room and thought about how many people had slept in that bed before? His answer quickly turned into a specific critique.

“Yeah, especially when we go to Memphis. I’d be like, damn, the hotels ain’t nothing in Memphis. That s**t be dirty. I walked into a Memphis hotel one time and it had stains and s**t on the bed.”

It was blunt, unfiltered, and it instantly made headlines.

For visiting teams, Memphis is already known as a tough stop because of the intensity inside the arena when facing the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards just added another layer to that narrative, even if it had nothing to do with basketball.

What makes the comment even funnier is that Memphis has not exactly slowed him down.

Against the Grizzlies, Edwards has been dominant. In 20 career games versus Memphis, he is averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. On the road in Memphis specifically, he has played 11 games and actually improved his scoring, averaging 26.9 points along with 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

If anything, the so-called dirty hotels seem to fuel him.

Edwards has built a reputation as one of the league’s most fearless competitors. Whether it is trash talk, physical defense, or hostile environments, he embraces it. A questionable hotel room clearly does not rattle him.

This season, he is putting together arguably the best scoring campaign of his career. Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves, solidifying himself as one of the premier young stars in the league.

Minnesota currently sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 35-22 record. The franchise is trying to take the next step after falling short in the Western Conference Finals in each of the past two seasons. Edwards has made it clear that he believes the Wolves belong in the championship conversation, and his individual play reflects that mindset.

His Memphis comments also highlight something fans sometimes forget about NBA life. Players spend months living out of suitcases. They check into dozens of hotel rooms across the country. For most of them, comfort is part of routine. When that routine is disrupted, it stands out.

Still, Edwards’ honesty is part of what makes him so popular. He does not give rehearsed answers or filter his personality to fit corporate expectations. If a hotel room looks suspect, he is going to say it.

Memphis fans may not love the comment, but they probably respect one thing: when Edwards comes to town, he shows up on the court.

