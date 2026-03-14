Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 14, at 8:30 PM ET.

The Lakers are 41-25 and fourth in the West, while the Nuggets are 41-26 and fifth. The Lakers are 22-12 at home, and the Nuggets are 23-13 on the road.

The Lakers last played on Thursday and beat the Bulls 142-130. The Nuggets beat the Spurs 136-131 that same night. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Lakers winning 115-107 on January 20 and the Nuggets answering with a 120-113 win on March 5.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, while Austin Reaves is putting up 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, and Jamal Murray is producing 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

With the season series tied and only one game separating them in the standings, this is a direct tiebreaker game in the West.

Injury Report

Lakers

Jaxson Hayes: Probable (back soreness)

Maxi Kleber: Out (lumbar back strain)

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Aaron Gordon: Probable (right hamstring; injury management)

Jamal Murray: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers have the cleaner recent offensive rhythm. They have won four straight, six straight at home, and just put up 142 points on the Bulls behind 55.6% shooting from the field. That matters in this matchup because the Nuggets are great offensively too, but they are also carrying a 117.2 defensive rating, which has been a real weakness all season.

There is also a real shooting edge on the Lakers’ side. They are at 39.1% from three and 13.7 made threes per game in this matchup profile, and their pace is 98.6, which is fast enough to push the game away from the slow, methodical half-court style the Nuggets usually prefer. If the Lakers get into early offense and force Jokic to defend in space before the floor is fully set, the game becomes much harder for the Nuggets to control.

The home context matters. The Lakers are 22-12 at home, and their last game against the Bulls showed exactly what their best version looks like: Doncic controlling the game, Reaves giving them secondary creation, and the frontcourt finishing plays around them. This is not just about star power. It is about a lineup that has been producing efficient offense from multiple spots.

There is also a direct matchup angle in the paint. Ayton has given the Lakers 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds this season, and when he is active on the glass, the Lakers become a much tougher team to flatten into one-and-done possessions. Against a Nuggets team that can score on anyone but does not overwhelm teams defensively, that extra possession pressure matters.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets still bring the best offensive profile in the game. They lead the league with a 121.7 offensive rating, score 120.6 points per game, shoot 49.3% from the field, and lead the NBA at 39.1% from three. That is elite shot-making and elite shot quality, and it is the main reason they are dangerous in any matchup, regardless of venue.

The ball security and playmaking also lean their way. The Nuggets average 28.1 assists per game and commit only 13.0 turnovers. That matters against a Lakers team whose defense has been vulnerable when opponents keep the ball moving and force multiple rotations in the same possession. If Jokic is getting the game into second and third actions, the Lakers will have a hard time protecting every weak-side window.

The road split is strong enough to trust. The Nuggets are 23-13 away from home, and they already won the most recent meeting in the season series, 120-113. That’s big because this is not some team that needs perfect conditions to execute. The Nuggets’ offense is stable enough to travel, and Murray’s pull-up game gives them a second late-clock answer next to Jokic.

And the matchup logic is still simple: Jokic bends everything. He is at 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, and he just posted 31 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Spurs. If the Lakers cannot make him work defensively on the other end and instead let him dictate the whole half-court game, the Nuggets’ offense will eventually win enough possessions to tilt the result.

X-Factors

LeBron James is the Lakers’ biggest swing piece because his presence changes the geometry of the offense and the late-game decision-making. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season, and he just returned with 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists against the Bulls. In this matchup, his role is to keep the Nuggets from loading everything toward Doncic, punish switches, and give the Lakers another reliable organizer when the game slows down. If James looks close to normal, the Lakers’ offense becomes much harder to crowd.

Deandre Ayton is the other Lakers factor because this game can turn on who survives the non-star possessions in the paint. Ayton is putting up 12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists with the Lakers this season, and he is coming off a 23-point, 10-rebound game against the Bulls. His role here is to rebound, finish plays around Doncic and James, and make Jokic work physically every trip instead of just roaming into offense. If Ayton holds up on the glass and gives the Lakers vertical finishing, the matchup gets much tighter.

Aaron Gordon is a major Nuggets contributor because he gives them the physical wing-forward presence this matchup needs. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season, and his role here is to finish off Jokic-created actions, cut behind ball pressure, and guard bigger Lakers lineups without the defense breaking down. If Gordon plays well, the Nuggets gain one more source of force that the Lakers have to account for on every possession.

Christian Braun is the other Nuggets name that matters because he fills the quiet spaces of a game like this. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, and his role here is to defend the perimeter, run the floor, and turn Jokic’s reads into easy points. If Braun wins the effort plays and keeps the Lakers from owning the wing minutes around the stars, the Nuggets become much sturdier across the middle of the game.

Prediction

I’m taking the Lakers. The Nuggets have the best offense in the league, and they absolutely have the star power to win this, but this feels like a strong spot for the Lakers. They have won four straight, they are 22-12 at home, and their offense just exploded for 142 points with James back next to Doncic and Reaves. With the season series tied 1-1, I trust the Lakers’ current rhythm and home shot creation a little more than I trust the Nuggets’ defense holding up for 48 minutes.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Nuggets 117