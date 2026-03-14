Cooper Flagg Shares Biggest Learning From Rookie Season Amid Mavericks Struggles

The Dallas Mavericks are less than two seasons removed from being in the NBA Finals, but they look like an entirely different organization. More than just the star of the 2024 team, Luka Doncic, and the GM of that team, Nico Harrison, both being gone by now, there’s a new North Star the franchise is being built around: Cooper Flagg.

The Mavericks made one of the biggest jumps in NBA Draft Lottery history to win the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft. While winning expectations quickly turned into a tank season for the Mavericks, Flagg has continued to blossom and prove why the organization is in good hands with him as their franchise cornerstone.

After a 138-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Flagg was just a -5 in a 28-point loss, the 19-year-old forward reflected on his rookie season and revealed how being mature is one of his biggest learnings from the season.

“I’ve learned a ton throughout this whole year about myself. About the game of basketball. About the people around me. I think I’ve learned a lot about life. It’s been a big learning year for me, and I’ve had to mature a lot. So, it’s been a good year.”

Flagg put up 25 points (8-16 FG), four rebounds, and five assists in the loss to the Cavaliers, building on his argument to win Rookie of the Year. Usually, a rookie averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game would win the trophy in a landslide, but one of his former college teammates is making this a hard race with a record-breaking rookie season of his own,

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Charlotte Hornets, who are pushing to make the NBA Playoffs, while Flagg’s Mavericks seem settled on tanking to the end of the season. Knueppel’s winning impact and historic shooting season have many in his camp, but Flagg has arguably been the best 18-year-old the NBA has seen since LeBron James. In addition, his defensive impact is leagues ahead of Knueppel, but that’s overlooked because the Mavericks aren’t winning.

The Mavericks are 22-45 on the season, hoping they can finish the season behind the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans to maximize their chances at another high lottery pick.

If Flagg winds up losing this race to Knueppel, he’ll have to rely on his newfound maturity to help him refocus the larger goals of his career. While losing this award isn’t ideal for a prospect who some expect to be an all-time great, it is ideal for someone who can use this as motivation to achieve much greater heights. Even Steph Curry lost Rookie of the Year to Tyreke Evans, but nobody today would say Evans is even close to the player Curry is.

The Mavericks will be in action against the Cavaliers again on Sunday afternoon in a game hosted by Cleveland, following their win over the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday. Flagg has already received high praise from Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, who described Flagg’s position on an NBA court as ‘winner’ and ‘the real deal.’

The all-time greats always find ways to elevate their level of play after their rookie season, something Flagg will hope to do next season with the Mavericks. Given Dallas won’t control their own first-round picks from 2027 to 2030, it’s clear that the 2026 NBA Draft is the last time they can get a top-tier talent around Flagg by tanking. After this season, winning hopes will likely surround the forward from Maine for the rest of his career.