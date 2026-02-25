Kon Knueppel Becomes The Fastest Player In NBA History To Reach 200 3-Pointers

Kon Knueppel has been nothing short of a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Aside from establishing himself as one of the most talented sharpshooters in his rookie class, the Hornets forward has achieved something far more impressive.

During the Hornets’ 131-99 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, Kon Knueppel set a new record as the fastest player to reach 200 three-pointers made. Having reached the milestone in just 58 games, Knueppel blitzed past Duncan Robinson, who previously held the record (69 games).

Considering that it took Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of all time, 99 games to achieve this feat, the Hornets forward finds himself on a special path.

Knueppel’s achievement appears more impressive when considering that he and Keegan Murray (77 games) are the only players to have reached this milestone in their rookie seasons. But when factoring in that there are still 24 games left in the campaign, the Hornets forward appears to be in a league of his own.

The forward broke the record quite comfortably, as he shot 3-6 from behind the arc against the Bulls, bringing his total tally up to 201. Considering that he ended the night with 21 points, one rebound, and two assists, it is safe to say that he also played a vital role in helping the Hornets secure the win.

Having broken this record, the Hornets forward will set his sights on becoming the fastest to reach 300 three-pointers, a record that is held by Duncan Robinson (95 games). But considering that Knueppel is shooting 43.6% from three-point range and averages 3.9 three-pointers made per game, the guard may optimistically break this record in his rookie season itself.

Kon Knueppel Could Become The Face Of The Hornets Franchise

Kon Knueppel’s rookie campaign has been nothing short of impressive, with averages of 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. While he is making a solid case for winning the ROTY award, Knueppel also possesses the personality and work ethic that could position him as the potential face of the Hornets’ franchise.

During an interview after the Bulls game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee shared what it was like to work with a rookie with Knueppel’s approach to the game.

“It’s exciting. It’s refreshing. It’s what elevates our whole culture when you have a guy that’s that good but that humble, no ego. It becomes contagious throughout your whole organization and environment.”

Lee’s comments are a testament to what Kon Knueppel has brought to the Hornets. His influence has been resoundingly positive, as players like Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges have also been more impactful.

Since the rookie established himself as a key player in the rotation, Charlotte has looked competitive and exciting, securing 10th in the East to enter the play-in picture. Although they have lost a bit of momentum, considering that the Hornets still posted a 7-3 record over their last 10 games, the Hornets are still on the rise.