Kon Knueppel Becomes The Fastest Player In NBA History To Reach 200 3-Pointers

Kon Knueppel's historic rookie season continues as he becomes the fastest player in NBA history to reach 200 three-pointers made.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel has been nothing short of a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Aside from establishing himself as one of the most talented sharpshooters in his rookie class, the Hornets forward has achieved something far more impressive.

During the Hornets’ 131-99 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, Kon Knueppel set a new record as the fastest player to reach 200 three-pointers made. Having reached the milestone in just 58 games, Knueppel blitzed past Duncan Robinson, who previously held the record (69 games).

Considering that it took Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of all time, 99 games to achieve this feat, the Hornets forward finds himself on a special path.

Knueppel’s achievement appears more impressive when considering that he and Keegan Murray (77 games) are the only players to have reached this milestone in their rookie seasons. But when factoring in that there are still 24 games left in the campaign, the Hornets forward appears to be in a league of his own.

The forward broke the record quite comfortably, as he shot 3-6 from behind the arc against the Bulls, bringing his total tally up to 201. Considering that he ended the night with 21 points, one rebound, and two assists, it is safe to say that he also played a vital role in helping the Hornets secure the win.

Having broken this record, the Hornets forward will set his sights on becoming the fastest to reach 300 three-pointers, a record that is held by Duncan Robinson (95 games). But considering that Knueppel is shooting 43.6% from three-point range and averages 3.9 three-pointers made per game, the guard may optimistically break this record in his rookie season itself.

 

Kon Knueppel Could Become The Face Of The Hornets Franchise

Kon Knueppel’s rookie campaign has been nothing short of impressive, with averages of 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. While he is making a solid case for winning the ROTY award, Knueppel also possesses the personality and work ethic that could position him as the potential face of the Hornets’ franchise.

During an interview after the Bulls game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee shared what it was like to work with a rookie with Knueppel’s approach to the game.

“It’s exciting. It’s refreshing. It’s what elevates our whole culture when you have a guy that’s that good but that humble, no ego. It becomes contagious throughout your whole organization and environment.”

Lee’s comments are a testament to what Kon Knueppel has brought to the Hornets. His influence has been resoundingly positive, as players like Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges have also been more impactful.

Since the rookie established himself as a key player in the rotation, Charlotte has looked competitive and exciting, securing 10th in the East to enter the play-in picture. Although they have lost a bit of momentum, considering that the Hornets still posted a 7-3 record over their last 10 games, the Hornets are still on the rise.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article BOULDER, COLORADO - JANUARY 20: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center on January 20, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) NBA Comparisons For The 2026 NBA Draft Prospects: Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, And More
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like