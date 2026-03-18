LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan On The All-Time Career Steals List

The legacy clash between LeBron James and Michael Jordan continues, with James reaching new milestones with each passing year in the NBA. While James has broken some records this season, too, his latest accomplishment may be considered more noteworthy.

During the Lakers‘ 100-92 win against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, LeBron James recorded two steals to go with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists. With this, the Lakers superstar brought his tally of steals up to 2,892, officially surpassing Michael Jordan (2,890) on the all-time career steals list.

Here’s the top five list as it currently stands:

NBA Top 5 All-Time Career Steals:

1. John Stockton – 3,603

2. Chris Paul – 3,015

3. Jason Kidd – 2,986

4. LeBron James – 2,892

5. Michael Jordan – 2,890

When going over this list, it is apparent that this category is typically dominated by backcourt players. In this regard, considering James’ natural position as a forward, this achievement is nothing short of spectacular.

This milestone is also a nod to the superstar’s ability to intercept passing lanes and disrupt plays. Considering that the top three players on the list are widely regarded as some of the most intelligent players in NBA history, it is only a testament to James’ basketball acumen.

Interestingly enough, when it comes to all-time steals leaders (which only includes regular-season exploits), James ranks sixth (2,399), well behind Jordan in fourth place (2,514).

LeBron James’ dominance in the statistical department has been one of his most noteworthy feats. Having asserted himself as the leader in several major categories, the forward is in a league of his own.

Will LeBron James Climb Higher?

Having surpassed Michael Jordan, LeBron James now finds himself in a position to climb even higher. However, while reaching fourth place on the all-time career steals list is impressive, it seems unlikely that James will move past Jason Kidd to secure third place.

For the 2025-26 season, LeBron James is averaging 1.1 steals per game. Although this is noteworthy, given that there are only 14 games left in the regular season, and the current difference is 94 steals, it would require a superhuman defensive effort to help James close the gap.

Given the Lakers’ current trajectory, boasting a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and a 43-25 overall record, securing a playoff berth seems likely. In light of this, James may earn more opportunities to bridge the distance. But it is becoming increasingly more apparent that this may not be a priority for the Lakers’ superstar.

Since returning from injury, LeBron James has looked like a completely different player. By sacrificing his role, James has immersed himself in being the ultimate team player, contributing in every way necessary to help the Purple and Gold win.

While this shift has affected his production on the stat sheet, it has been resoundingly positive for the Lakers, who extended their winning streak to six games following Monday night’s matchup.

The Lakers have looked considerably more formidable with James embracing a secondary role in the rotation. With the team scheduled for a rematch against Houston on Wednesday night, it will be intriguing to see whether the forward can help the team secure victory again.