Jaylen Brown Names His All-Time Starting 5; Finally Includes The GOAT

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has shared many iterations of his all-time starting five before. In the past, Brown has remained consistent with his picks, though routinely snubbing Michael Jordan while doing so. However, in the latest edition, the Celtics superstar made a major amendment.

During a recent interview with Ahmad Rashad, Jaylen Brown was asked to share an updated version of his all-time starting five. To this, Brown responded:

“LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], and Michael Jordan. Let’s start there. Then I’m going to say Steph Curry, and at my five, I’m going to say Bill Russell.”

For the most part, Jaylen Brown’s list remains consistent. Even in past responses, Brown has mentioned LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, and Bill Russell. Given their collective accomplishments and reputations, with Bryant even being considered the GOAT by some, it goes without saying that all four deserve a nod.

However, the recent amendment to replace Kevin Durant on his list with Michael Jordan seems more than appropriate.

Durant is undoubtedly going to be remembered as one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, with career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, 10 scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections, five MVP awards, and six NBA titles, and six Finals MVPs, it is safe to say that Jordan’s overall list of accolades trumps his.

Including Michael Jordan in an all-time starting five seems normal for most people, but Brown has repeatedly excluded the six-time NBA champion. In light of this, seeing the Celtics superstar finally mention Jordan on his list is almost a relief.

Others Weigh In On Jaylen Brown’s List

Jaylen Brown’s interview with Ahmad Rashad spurred many more to revisit their own versions of the all-time starting five. Inspired by the notion of creating a dream roster, Isaiah Thomas, Chris Haynes, and show host Michael Yam revealed their own picks on “NBA TV.”

Thomas: “I’ve got the same four [as Brown]. Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron. Then I’m going to go with the most dominant player ever – Shaquille O’Neal.”

Haynes: “I’m going to take two off of Jaylen Brown’s starting five. I’m taking Jordan and LeBron off. But I’m taking Magic [Johnson] at the 1, Jordan at the 2, LeBron at the 3, Tim Duncan at the 4, and… I’m going to go with Wilt then at 5.”

Structurally, both Thomas and Haynes drew obvious parallels with Jaylen Brown’s list, though Thomas was quite taken aback that Haynes opted not to include Bryant in his starting five. Still, with players such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tim Duncan also being mentioned, the talent pool only expands.

Before revealing his list, Yam made some intriguing points regarding the formation of his dream squad. While he was accounting for several variables, including how the team would perform together, he revealed:

“I actually had [John] Stockton and Jordan in the backcourt, LeBron at the 3. Give me [Karl] Malone, give me that 1-2 punch with Stockton and Malone at the 4, I want a tough guy. And then honestly… To me, the most dominant big that I’ve ever seen was Shaq. But give me Dream [Hakeem Olajuwon] nine times out of ten.”

Yam’s list may be marginally lacking in star power compared to Jaylen Brown’s, but it certainly doesn’t pale in terms of skill.

As the NBA’s all-time assists leader, John Stockton positions himself as one of the best point guards in NBA history. When factoring in his telepathic chemistry with Karl Malone, the duo is bound to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

Similarly, Hakeem Olajuwon is also widely regarded as one of the best two-way big men in NBA history. As a formidable force on both ends of the floor, having a defensive anchor and a versatile low-post presence could prove worthwhile.

Overall, Yam’s starting five may raise some eyebrows, but it also has the potential to be incredibly effective. Still, given the sheer offensive firepower on Brown’s, it may be argued that his picks are superior.