Lakers Staffer Reveals What Luka Doncic Is Really Like Behind The Scenes

Luka Doncic has been dominating on the court ever since he came to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it turns out he has been impressing when those bright lights aren’t on him as well. A Lakers staffer told Slovenian news outlet Ekipa what Doncic is really like behind the scenes.

“If people knew what Luka is like for all of us, they would have the highest possible opinion of him,” the staffer said. “Just like we have. Whether it’s representatives of minorities or people who get a job despite some physical handicap. Whoever it is, Luka as a person and on the human side is a story that is even bigger than what he represents as a basketball player and star. I can’t even say nearly everything – but believe me, what he gives us with his kindness, warmth, and understanding is worth the most.

“We feel like we are his,” the staffer added. “He really gives us that feeling with everything. And when I say ‘we won’ when he wins, or his team wins, it’s not just an expression. I really feel that way. Because we are his and we win with him, he lets us know that every day.”

Doncic can be accused of complaining to the officials and being a bit demanding of his teammates on the court, but his personality completely shifts when the game ends. The 27-year-old always comes across as a very friendly, pleasant individual, and it’s wonderful to know that’s the case when the cameras aren’t rolling as well.

We have seen plenty of instances of Doncic’s giving nature. In December 2025, the Slovenian gifted 103 high-end e-bikes to Lakers players, coaches, and the backroom staff. He reportedly spent over $300,000 on them.

Doncic also visits children at hospitals from time to time. He and some of his Lakers teammates made their way to UCLA Health Hospital on their off day before Thursday’s 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Doncic made these trips to hospitals to meet children during his time with the Dallas Mavericks as well. The six-time All-Star sure seems like a class act.

Doncic has managed to mostly stay controversy-free off the court, apart from two instances. He sued his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, in 2022, as he looked to take control of his brand trademarks from her. Their legal battle would end that same year, and you’d imagine he’d have been hoping there would be no trouble on the family front again. Unfortunately, that didn’t prove to be the case.

It was confirmed on March 10 that Doncic had separated from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. He and Goltes had started dating in 2016 and then got engaged on July 7, 2023.

The primary reason for their split appears to be that Doncic wanted to take their eldest daughter, Gabriela, to the United States, but Goltes wanted to keep her in Slovenia. A disagreement ensued, and they are now in a custody battle over their two daughters. Their second child, Olivia, was just born in December 2025.

While Doncic would have been hit hard by all of this, he isn’t allowing it to impact his play on the court. Most recently, he had 36 points (14-27 FG), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead the Lakers to a 100-92 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. It was their sixth win in a row, and they are now 43-25 on the season.

The Lakers will take on the Rockets again at Toyota Center next on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Expect Doncic to put on a show against them again.