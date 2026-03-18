NBA Announcer Roasts Bam Adebayo For Missing Game Against Hornets: “Sore Shoulder From Shooting All Those Free Throws…”

Just over a week ago, Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo made history by scoring 83 points during a game against the Washington Wizards, surpassing Kobe Bryant‘s long-standing record of 81 points. While many praised the Heat big man, several weren’t impressed with this feat.

Since his 83-point outburst, Bam Adebayo has failed to sustain his offensive momentum, leading many to disrespect the forward. On that note, with Adebayo missing Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Hornets announcer Eric Collins took the opportunity to roast the Heat superstar.

“Adebayo for Miami, not in uniform. They’re calling it right calf tightness,” Collins started. “Maybe he’s got a sore shoulder from shooting all those free throws a week ago.”

Eric Collins has a penchant for sensational reactions. However, this stinging remark had his fellow announcer in stitches.

While Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game is exceptional for several reasons, many have argued about how “ethical” the performance was. With the Heat superstar attempting a record-breaking 43 free throws during the game against the Wizards, the achievement has been severely scrutinized.

Although such comments are justified to some extent, given how rare such a performance is, it would be safe to say that the hate is misplaced. But when also considering Adebayo’s underwhelming outings since, he hasn’t made matters easier for himself.

Tyler Herro On Bam Adebayo’s Impact On The Heat

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, the Miami Heat suffered a 136-106 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets on the road, extending their losing streak to two games.

Miami’s defense seemed full of gaps on Tuesday night, and Charlotte didn’t miss a chance to exploit this vulnerability. Given how Adebayo’s absence impacted the team, Heat star Tyler Herro elaborated on the team’s struggles without the big man on the floor.

“Obviously, he’s [Adebayo] our anchor on defense. Having him communicate, being the anchor on that side of the floor. Obviously, we missed that tonight and being able to get just stabilized on the other side of the ball.”

For most of his career, Adebayo’s primary role has been on the defensive end, acting as the Heat’s anchor while simultaneously serving as a versatile option on offense.

As one of the best two-way big men in the league, the Heat big man plays a vital role in Miami’s rotation. Given that the team enjoys a defensive rating of 112.1 with him on the floor (111.6 for the season), he is one of their most impactful players.

For the 2025-26 season, Bam Adebayo has asserted himself as one of the premier defensive players in the league. With averages of 20.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, he is also one of Miami’s best players.

Not having Adebayo may have resulted in a loss for the Heat, but the implications could be more serious. After falling to 38-31 on the season, Miami is now half a game behind the sixth-ranked Orlando Magic. Given the team’s frustrations with consistently being in the play-in picture, the Heat must return to winning ways to climb into the top six in the Eastern Conference.