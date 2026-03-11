Robert Horry Says Bam Adebayo 83-Point-Game Needs An Asterisk

Robert Horry sparked debate across the basketball world after suggesting that Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance should come with an asterisk.

Speaking on the All Access Spectrum Sportsnet show, the seven-time NBA champion acknowledged the magnitude of the achievement but questioned whether the game fully respected the spirit of competition.

“I saw some highlights. If y’all noticed when the show came back, I was looking at the highlights of Bam. Let me just say this, 83 points is impressive. But it gets to a point where you have to respect the game. And I think there were moments in this game where it was not respected.”

“But still though, 83 points is a lot. I appreciate the effort. And it’s going to go down as the second most in the game. But it’s like you always say on certain things, just have an asterisk by it. I’m putting an asterisk by this one. But it’s still a lot. I’m not taking away anything from Bam. It’s a lot.”

Adebayo’s historic night came in a dominant 150–129 victory for the Miami Heat over the Washington Wizards. The Heat star finished with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while playing nearly 42 minutes. His performance officially surpassed the legendary 81-point game recorded by Kobe Bryant in 2006, making it the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic 100-point game.

The stat line itself looked unreal. Adebayo shot 20-for-43 from the field, knocked down seven three-pointers, and lived at the free throw line with a staggering 36 makes on 43 attempts. That free-throw total also set the NBA record for the most attempts in a single game.

That free-throw count is exactly where much of the criticism surrounding the performance has come from. Some observers argued that the Heat continued feeding Adebayo late in the game even while holding a comfortable lead, allowing the center to chase history against a struggling Wizards defense.

The Wizards entered the game with one of the worst defensive ratings in the league, allowing more than 123 points per game. Once Adebayo caught fire, Miami leaned completely into the hot hand and ran their offense almost entirely through him.

Still, many players and fans were blown away by the performance. Even LeBron James reacted on social media shortly after the game, posting “BAM BAM BAM” along with fire emojis to celebrate the moment.

The debate surrounding Adebayo’s record also stirred strong reactions from fans of Bryant. When the news broke that Adebayo had surpassed Kobe’s 81-point game, some Lakers fans reportedly booed upon hearing the announcement inside arenas, showing just how emotionally connected basketball fans remain to Bryant’s legendary scoring performance.

Several analysts and former players have also weighed in on the context of the performance. Some argued that the enormous free-throw total inflated the final point tally, while others insisted that drawing fouls and converting from the line is part of elite scoring.

Regardless of the debate, Adebayo’s achievement will remain in the record books. Before this season, the closest anyone had come to Bryant’s 81 in recent years was 71-point explosions by players like Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard, along with a 73-point performance from Luka Doncic.

What makes the night even more shocking is that Adebayo has never been known primarily as a scoring superstar. The three-time All-Star has built his reputation as a defensive anchor and versatile big man, averaging roughly 18.9 points per game this season.

One explosive night changed that narrative forever.

Whether critics agree with Horry’s ‘asterisk’ comment or not, the reality is simple: Bam Adebayo now owns the highest-scoring game in modern NBA history outside of Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point performance. And no matter how the debate unfolds, that number will stand in the record books for years to come.