Colin Cowherd: ‘If You Just Flipped LeBron James And Jaden McDaniels, The Lakers Would Be A Much More Dangerous Playoff Team’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ form without LeBron James has become an intriguing talking point at this stage of the season. After securing a 120-106 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers improved to 40-25, climbing to fourth in the West and extending their winning streak to three games.

With a 10-2 record when led by Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, the Lakers have looked formidable in LeBron James’ absence. Given that the Purple and Gold seem more threatening without the superstar, Colin Cowherd made a bold suggestion on the latest episode of “The Herd.”

“NBA fans struggle with something. They always think, ‘The better the player, get him on your team.’ It’s about fit,” Cowherd stated. “I think LeBron James is better than Jaden McDaniels of Minnesota. But if you just flipped them, the Lakers would be a much more dangerous playoff team.”

“I watched the Lakers beat the Knicks on Sunday. It was one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Between Rui, Luka, and Austin Reaves, that’s young guy energy,” he continued. “The Lakers improved to 9-2 this year when Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic play together without LeBron. LeBron is still a really high-end player. This [the Lakers] doesn’t work.”

As Cowherd mentioned, on paper, there is no reason to believe that Jaden McDaniels is a better player than LeBron James. Even at 41, James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. In comparison, McDaniels (25) is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

For all intents and purposes, McDaniels is incapable of doing what James can do. With elite playmaking, acumen, and sheer experience, James positions himself as a more valuable player. But considering what McDaniels brings to the table, with his defensive versatility and rebounding upside, there is reason to believe that he may be better suited for the Lakers.

In this regard, though Cowherd’s statement may come across as harsh, there may be some merit to it. Given the Lakers’ 14-7 record without James this season, there appears to be a legitimate case to consider that they may be better without him.

If anything, this recent stretch has been a testament to this fact. Having beaten two top 10 teams in the span of one week, the Purple and Gold have looked like a more convincing playoff threat than before.

In James’ absence, the Lakers have seen a boost in their offensive production and an improvement in defensive execution. When also factoring in how effective Austin Reaves has been over the last two games, there is reason to believe that a larger offensive role has helped him return to familiar form.

Needless to say, this adds to the doubts regarding LeBron James’ position with the Lakers moving forward. While the team appears open to reuniting next year, on the condition that he accepts a pay cut, there may be more merit in seeking reinforcements elsewhere to bolster their chances of contending.