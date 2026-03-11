Utah Jazz Are Interested In Signing Austin Reaves; Lakers Could Lose Star Guard This Summer

Austin Reaves has shone for the Los Angeles Lakers in this 2025-26 NBA season, and the timing couldn’t have been much better. Reaves is expected to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and NBA insider Eric Pincus reported on Buha’s Block that the Utah Jazz are interested in his services.

“I’ve heard that the Utah Jazz like Austin Reaves,” Pincus said. “I don’t think that’s a shock, but I’ve heard that that’s one of the teams that’s interested in Austin Reaves.”

The Jazz have long been rumored to be a team that might be looking to bring in Reaves, who has a $14.9 million player option for 2026-27 that he is expected to opt out of. His play this season would have only made him an even more attractive target for them.

Reaves is averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26 and is set for a big payday in the summer. The 27-year-old was struggling a bit recently, but has rounded back into form. He put up 31 points (10-20 FG), seven rebounds, and eight assists in Tuesday’s 120-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Back in January, NBA insider Kevin O’Connor said the Jazz would be a team with a big interest in Reaves in the summer. So, it certainly appears they have been looking at him, but a notable event took place not long after O’Connor made those comments.

The Jazz acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies days before the trade deadline. Jackson’s four-year, $205 million extension commences in the summer, and he’s on their books at $49 million in 2026-27.

The Jazz were expected to have the cap space to go after big names in free agency before they acquired Jackson, but it’s a lot trickier now. To go with the former DPOY, they have Lauri Markkanen on their books at $46.1 million next season.

Walker Kessler is also a restricted free agent in the summer, and retaining him won’t be cheap. Young Keyonte George, who is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game in 2025-26, is going to be eligible for an extension in the summer as well. The Jazz are going to have to make significant financial commitments there.

Now, there is still a way they can bring in Reaves this summer despite trading for Jackson. First of all, they will have to shed the contracts of the likes of John Konchar ($6.1 million) and Cody Williams ($6 million).

The Jazz will then need a favor from Kessler. He’ll have to wait till Reaves is signed before he puts pen to paper on his big contract. The Jazz, of course, can go over the salary cap to sign Kessler, as they have his bird rights.

The issue, though, is that in this apron era, can the Jazz actually keep Jackson, Markkanen, Reaves, Kessler, and George on their books long-term? The first three would be on deals worth over $40 million a year. Kessler would perhaps command about $25 million a year, while George might want the rookie max extension. They’re just not going to be able to keep all five together.

So, if the Jazz are determined to bring in Reaves, their best course of action could perhaps be a double sign-and-trade involving Kessler. The Lakers have long been rumored to be interested in the big man, but haven’t been able to match the asking price. With the Jazz now having Jackson on the roster, though, Kessler might be somewhat expendable.

Of course, all of this would prove to be moot if Reaves just decides to stay with the Lakers. He has often made it clear he’d prefer to remain with the team, and if they put a good enough offer on the table, he’s likely to accept it.