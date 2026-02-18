Austin Reaves’ Potential Massive Contract Extension Details Revealed; Can The Lakers Afford Him?

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves has taken huge strides in development this season. Despite arguably being snubbed from the All-Star Game, Reaves has asserted himself as one of the Purple and Gold’s most valuable assets.

Still, the franchise could be due for major changes in the offseason, and Austin Reaves’ upcoming contract extension may be a critical part of it. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin addressed this in a recent report by revealing the value of Reaves’ potential extension. He wrote:

“Reaves, who turned down an $89.2 million extension with the Lakers last summer, is eligible for a max contract for five years and $241 million.”

Austin Reaves is a core member of the Lakers’ rotation at the moment. With averages of 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, the guard is outplaying his current $13.9 million contract.

The fact that Reaves is likely to decline his $14.9 million player option is well-documented. When factoring in his growth, most sources would rightfully agree that Reaves is deserving of a five-year, $241 million deal. In light of his performances at the start of the campaign, especially the brief stretch without both Luka Doncic and LeBron James, it is fair to assume that the 27-year-old is essentially on par with a superstar.

Lakers fans are likely to view the idea of offering Reaves a massive extension quite favorably. Still, when considering what the Purple and Gold are setting out to do in the offseason, despite a limited activity at the trade deadline, they may face some obstacles.

Austin Reaves’ Potential Extension Could Raise Issues

In theory, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a significant amount of money coming off the books next season. With several expiring contracts on their payroll, the Purple and Gold are expected to clear up at least $96.2 million, ensuring that the team has cap flexibility heading into the offseason.

With this much free cap space, offering Austin Reaves an extension would seem like a no-brainer.

If the aforementioned figure is assumed to be the baseline figure, the Lakers’ guard would have an annual cap hit of approximately $48.2 million, effectively consuming half of the team’s freed-up cap space for next summer.

Although this would leave the Lakers with a decent amount to work with to pursue their preferred offseason targets and build a title-contending squad, it may also restrict their options moving forward.

For starters, there have been rumors that the Lakers could become an intriguing landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the upcoming offseason. With reports suggesting that the Bucks’ superstar may have L.A. on his list of preferred destinations, committing this much cap space may not help the Purple and Gold’s chances of acquiring him.

Additionally, recent updates have also indicated that the Lakers would be open to the idea of having LeBron James return next season. While the team’s top brass seems open to the idea, this may very well be the worst-case scenario for L.A.

Even if James is willing to take a pay cut next season, it hinders the Lakers’ ability to pursue other star-caliber players to pair with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. Given that the team is also likely to enter luxury tax territory with this approach, the team’s potential to compete for a title may also be affected due to limited roster depth.

Overall, the Lakers may be forced to make some tough decisions regarding their stars and their championship outlook in the offseason.