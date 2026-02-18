Jasmine Jordan Shares Beautiful Message On Michael Jordan’s 63rd Birthday

Michael Jordan was on cloud nine after 23XI Racing won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and the great man had more reasons to celebrate just a couple of days later. Jordan turned 63 on Tuesday, and his daughter, Jasmine, put up a beautiful birthday message on her Instagram story along with a picture of him holding one of his grandchildren.

“Happy Birthday to my main mannn! Love you so much daddio. Best Dad/Grandpa ever.”

Jasmine also put up a birthday post on Instagram for her father.

“More Wins & More Life Daddio!! Happy Birthdayyyy.”

Jasmine is Michael’s only daughter with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. She was born on Dec. 7, 1992, and has two older brothers, Jeffrey and Marcus. Jasmine shared a heartfelt message for Michael on Father’s Day in 2025 as well, and it’s clear she has a lot of love for her old man. She also gave him one of the best presents a man can get, his first grandchild.

Jasmine and former NBA player Rakeem Christmas welcomed their first child together, a son named Rakeem Michael Christmas, in May 2019. The couple had another child in 2024, but appear to have split now.

To go with her maternal duties, Jasmine works as a field representative for Nike’s Jordan Brand. She has made it clear that the job wasn’t just handed to her.

“Those who have interacted with me even for 5 seconds, they see I don’t own the room. I have no desire to own the room. I am happy to be standing in the back, grabbing water for my athletes, checking on everybody because that’s who I am.

“I didn’t come in with my last name printed out in an office and taking executive roles. I’m going to work my way to that point. I want to make sure that if a role or an opportunity presents itself down the line, I can say that I did the entry job, worked my way to manager, director, executive. I took my learnings to find my way to the top.”

You’d imagine Michael is extremely proud of Jasmine. She has also stayed out of the spotlight, unlike her brother Marcus, who infamously dated Larsa Pippen from 2022 to 2024.

Magic Johnson Wished Michael Jordan On His Birthday

Jasmine was, obviously, far from the only one to send Michael best wishes. His great friend and rival, Magic Johnson, did so as well on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my great friend MJ! The year is off to a great start with a recent NASCAR win with his business partner Denny Hamlin at the Daytona500, and I’m so excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for you!”

Michael sure would be hoping that victory at the Daytona 500 is a sign of things to come the rest of the year. He stated it felt like he won a championship after Tyler Reddick triumphed in the race.

Michael won six titles in the NBA, with the first coming in 1991. He and the Chicago Bulls beat Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the 1991 NBA Finals to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. They would go on to win three in a row, after which Michael retired in 1993. He would come out of retirement in 1995 and lead the Bulls to another three-peat from 1996 to 1998.

To go with the six titles, Michael also won six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. All that success has led to him being widely regarded as the greatest of all time.