“In A 12X Jersey” – DeMarcus Cousins Provokes Brian Windhorst To Participate In The Celebrity All-Star Game

While discussing the Celebrity All-Star Game, DeMarcus Cousins called out a handful of analysts, specifically targeting Brian Windhorst.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
DeMarcus Cousins calls out Brian Windhorst by asking him to participate in the Celebrity All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images

NBA players often become the subject of scrutiny by sports media, with analysts such as Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst playing a particularly active role in pushing narratives. In retaliation, former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins recently called out these analysts, specifically taking a shot at Windhorst.

While discussing the media’s approach to disrespecting professional athletes, DeMarcus Cousins presented an intriguing thought, provoking ESPN’s Brian Windhorst in the process of doing so.

“That’s exactly the next Celebrity [All-Star] Game,” Cousins responded. “That’s what we should do. We should have a guy like Brian Windhorst in a 12X jersey out there showing what type of athlete he is.”

The remainder of the panel immediately sprang to Windhorst’s defense, claiming that he was quite a likable personality. Still, DeMarcus Cousins continued:

“But we’re also talking about a guy that has critiqued a lot of players, talked about performances, and all of these things. So this is a chance to go show us how much of an athlete you are. Stephen A. Smith is another. I’ve got a lot of love [for him]. But let’s get these guys in jerseys and let’s see what type of athletes you are. That would be must-watch TV. I would love to watch that.”

DeMarcus Cousins hilariously stated that he would be sitting courtside for the event with a journal, making notes about where each of these analysts could improve. With Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons also agreeing with the idea, it asserts that almost every athlete would have something to say to these media personalities.

The notion of seeing Brian Windhorst in a Celebrity All-Star Game, while interesting, is far-fetched. Although he attended LeBron James’ alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, Windhorst seemingly didn’t play basketball at a competitive level.

Still, the ESPN personality has been extremely successful as a journalist, famously beginning his career by covering James’ rise to stardom and his journey to the NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins also called out Stephen A. Smith, who is comparatively more accomplished as an athlete than Brian Windhorst. Although he only appeared in nine games for Winston-Salem State University, a Division II college team, Smith still has a background as an athlete.

For the most part, Cousins’ comments reflect the frustration felt by players after being criticized by analysts. Given the brutal nature of some remarks, putting the analysts in a position to back their claims only seems justified.

In this regard, Shams Charania‘s appearance at the latest iteration of the Celebrity All-Star Game can be considered impressive. Although the ESPN journalist failed to make a significant impression, his participation was noteworthy.

BySiddhant Gupta
