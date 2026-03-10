Robert Horry Says Scottie Pippen Is A Better Defender Than Michael Jordan And A Top 5 Player Of All Time

Robert Horry says Scottie Pippen was better defender than Michael Jordan.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Robert Horry stirred up a major debate about basketball history after making a bold claim about Scottie Pippen during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. When asked who was the better defender between Pippen and Michael Jordan, Horry did not hesitate with his answer.

“Pippen by far, by far. And this is one thing people don’t understand about Scottie Pippen. Scottie Pippen is the ultimate basketball player. I mean, he’s one of my top five of all time. Because when you think about a player who can guard every position on the floor, there’s only like three of those that’s ever existed.”

“You think about it. He can go to point guard, he can go to center, he can score. When Jordan left, he took them to the Eastern Conference Finals. That’s the one thing about when you play with greats.”

“I mean, like supersonic greats like Michael Jordan. Everybody else says, ‘Oh, he only won because of Jordan.’ Maybe Jordan only won because of Pippen. And I think Pippen is so underrated and so unappreciated. I think people need to really sit back, take a seat, and look at what he did throughout his career and really marvel at what he did. He was great.”

Horry’s comments immediately sparked discussion because Jordan is widely considered one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. Jordan was a nine-time All-Defensive First Team selection and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. Yet Horry believes Pippen’s versatility made him even more impactful on that end of the floor.

According to Horry, Pippen’s ability to guard every position separated him from most players in league history.

Pippen’s career resume backs up much of that reputation. Over 17 NBA seasons, the Chicago Bulls legend averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. He was selected to seven NBA All-Star teams and earned ten All-Defensive First Team selections, tying him with Jordan for the most in league history.

Pippen was also a seven-time All-NBA selection and played a crucial role in helping the Chicago Bulls win six championships during the 1990s dynasty. His defensive instincts, length, and versatility made him the centerpiece of the Bulls’ defensive schemes, often guarding the opposing team’s best player regardless of position.

One of the most telling examples of Pippen’s impact came during the 1993–94 season when Jordan briefly retired from basketball. Without Jordan on the roster, Pippen stepped into the role of franchise leader and delivered the best season of his career. He averaged 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game while finishing third in MVP voting.

That year, he led Chicago to 55 wins and a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, narrowly missing the conference finals after a controversial playoff loss to the New York Knicks.

Horry has never been afraid to give strong opinions about basketball legends. In previous interviews, he has spoken extensively about the GOAT debate involving Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

At times, Horry has said he personally leans toward Kobe Bryant because he played alongside him and saw his greatness up close during their championship years with the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, he has also stated that Jordan remains the greatest player ever, placing Kobe second and LeBron third on his all-time list.

Horry has also spoken about Jordan’s legendary competitiveness, once saying the Bulls superstar had ‘no flaws’ in his game. In another conversation, he even claimed that the one player Jordan truly respected and feared was Hakeem Olajuwon.

Even with all those opinions, Horry believes Pippen still does not receive enough appreciation for what he accomplished.

Whether or not fans agree with Horry’s claim that Pippen belongs in the top five players of all time, his argument highlights a truth about basketball history. Scottie Pippen was not just Michael Jordan’s sidekick. He was one of the most complete players the game has ever seen.

TAGGED:
Vishwesha Kumar
