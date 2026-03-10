Bucks vs. Suns Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Bucks host the Suns at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, March 10, at 8:00 PM ET. The Bucks are 27-36 and 11th in the East, while the Suns are 37-27 and seventh in the West. The Bucks are 15-17 at home, and the Suns are 15-14 on the road.

The Bucks last played Sunday and got blown out 130-91 by the Magic. The Suns also played Sunday and beat the Hornets 111-99. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while Bobby Portis has chipped in 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

For the Suns, Devin Booker is at 24.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, and Grayson Allen has added 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

The game matters more for the Bucks because they are running out of room in the East, while the Suns are trying to climb out of the play-in line in the West after winning four of their last five.

Injury Report

Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (right knee synovitis)

Taurean Prince: Questionable (neck surgery)

Suns

Dillon Brooks: Out (left hand fracture)

Mark Williams: Out (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Grayson Allen: Questionable (right knee injury management)

Jordan Goodwin: Questionable (left calf strain)

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The Bucks still have one elite team skill, and it is the cleanest path to winning this matchup. They are shooting 38.5% from three, which ranks second in the league, and they make 14.6 threes per game. If that shot profile shows up, the Suns can get pulled into a much harder help-and-recover game, especially with Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams out.

There is also a real first-shot efficiency case for the Bucks. They are shooting 47.8% from the field, which is solid, and they still have enough half-court creation to get quality looks when the ball does not stick. That matters because the Suns are good defensively overall, but they are thinner than usual on the wing and in the frontcourt right now.

The Bucks need this to become a shooting-and-execution game, not a pressure game. The Suns average 14.8 turnovers per game, so there are chances to steal extra possessions, but the bigger point is that the Bucks cannot afford another sloppy offensive night after scoring only 91 against the Magic. If the Bucks get into the 115 range, the matchup looks much different.

There is also a personnel angle that matters. Giannis sat out Sunday, so this is a much different offensive environment with him back on the floor, and the Bucks tend to look like a credible team again when their star pressure is paired with second-best three-point accuracy. The overall season numbers are rough, but the recipe for one good night is still obvious.

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The Suns have been the better team over the full season, and the gap shows up in the broader profile. They are 37-27, seventh in the West, with a 114.8 offensive rating, a 113.7 defensive rating, and a positive net rating. The Bucks are 27-36, 11th in the East, with a 113.3 offensive rating and a 117.9 defensive rating. That is the basic shape of the game. One team has been functional on both ends, and the other has not.

The Suns also bring a cleaner possession game into the matchup. They average 10.0 steals per game, and they have won four of their last five. The Bucks, meanwhile, are down to 107.2 points per game over their last 10 and just got run off their own floor by the Magic. If the Suns turn this into a defensive activity game, they have the better recent form by a mile.

Their shot profile is steadier, too. The Suns score 112.1 points per game, hit 14.7 threes per night, shoot 36.0% from deep, and grab 43.4 rebounds per game. None of those numbers are dominant on their own, but together they point to a more balanced team than the Bucks, who are lighter on the glass at 41.2 rebounds per game and far worse defensively.

The road and home splits help the Suns, too. They are 15-14 away from home, which is not great but perfectly playable, while the Bucks are 15-17 at home. That is a big deal in a matchup between teams from different tiers of urgency and form. The Bucks do not even have the usual home-floor edge here.

X-Factors

Bobby Portis is the most obvious swing piece for the Bucks. He is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, and this is the type of game where his bench scoring and glass work can change the feel of the second quarter. If Portis punishes the Suns inside while Williams is out, the Bucks can keep real pressure on the rim without overloading Giannis every trip.

Ryan Rollins is the other one because the Bucks need someone to organize offense when possessions get messy. He has given the Bucks 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, and his job here is to keep the game from becoming Giannis-or-nothing creation. If Rollins can get into the paint and hit enough pull-up jumpers, the Bucks can finally look connected again.

Jordan Goodwin is a real swing piece for the Suns if the calf lets him go. He has put up 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, along with 1.5 steals per game, and his value in this matchup is obvious: pressure the ball, hit the glass from the guard spot, and make the Bucks work to start offense. If he plays well, the Suns can make the Bucks uncomfortable from the opening tip.

Collin Gillespie has quietly become important to the Suns’ rhythm. He is at 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 42.4% from three, and this matchup fits his game because the Bucks will have to choose between loading up on Booker and staying home on secondary shooting. If Gillespie gives the Suns a calm road-game floor, the offense should travel.

Prediction

I’m taking the Suns. The Bucks still have one big counter, which is the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Suns are the more trustworthy team right now because they defend better, force more chaos, and come in with cleaner recent form. That is too much to ignore for a Suns team that has won four of five and has been far more stable on both ends.

Prediction: Bucks 109, Suns 115