Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Rockets host the Raptors at Toyota Center on Tuesday, March 10, at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets are 39-24 and fourth in the West, while the Raptors are 36-27 and fifth in the East. The Rockets are 22-8 at home, and the Raptors are 19-11 on the road.

The Rockets last played Sunday and got handled 145-120 by the Spurs. The Raptors also played Sunday and rolled past the Mavericks 122-92. These teams have met once this season, and the Rockets won that game 139-121 on October 29.

For the Rockets, Kevin Durant brings 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Amen Thompson has given them 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram has produced 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and Scottie Barnes has added 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

This is a clean style matchup. The Rockets are one of the best teams at home this season, and the Raptors arrive with one of the better records on the road.

Injury Report

Rockets

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Tristen Newton: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jae’Sean Tate: Out (right knee sprain)

Raptors

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Out (right hand middle finger dislocation)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Out (left thumb sprain)

Jakob Poeltl: Questionable (illness)

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The first number that matters is rebounding. The Rockets are pulling down 48.2 rebounds per game, the best mark in the league, and that gives them a built-in possession edge against a Raptors team that sits at 42.6. If Jakob Poeltl is limited or out, that gap gets even more important because the Raptors lose their cleanest source of interior control.

The Rockets also come in with the better defensive baseline. They are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks third in the league, and their 113.0 defensive rating sits eighth. That matters against a Raptors team that can move the ball, but still owns a middle-tier 114.4 offensive rating and does not always separate with elite shot-making.

Their activity numbers fit this matchup, too. The Rockets average 8.8 steals per game, which ranks ninth, and 5.9 blocks, which ranks third. The Raptors rely on pace, quick decisions, and passing windows, so a defense that can both pressure the ball and erase mistakes at the rim is a real problem for them over 48 minutes.

There is also a perimeter edge here. The Rockets are shooting 36.8% from three, seventh in the league, while the Raptors are down at 34.6%, which ranks 22nd. In the first meeting, the Rockets put up 139 points and shot 43.3% from deep. That does not mean this game turns into another shootout, but it does show where the cleaner shot-value path sits.

The context favors them as well. The Rockets are 22-8 at home, they already beat the Raptors once, and they still own a top-four spot in the West despite that bad loss to the Spurs. This looks like a strong bounce-back spot, especially against a team that is solid but not built to punish their size the way the better West teams can.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors’ best counter starts with ball movement. They average 29.1 assists per game, fourth in the league, and that is comfortably ahead of the Rockets’ 24.7, which ranks 15th. If they can make this a read-and-react game instead of a rebounding fight, they can force the Rockets to defend multiple actions on the same possession.

They also take better care of the ball than the Rockets do. The Raptors are at 13.8 turnovers per game, while the Rockets are up at 15.6, one of the highest marks in the league. That matters because the Rockets win a lot of games by stacking extra possessions. If the Raptors stay clean and make the Rockets pay for empty trips, the margin tightens fast.

The Raptors are not weak defensively either. Their 112.7 defensive rating ranks sixth in the league, and they are allowing 111.7 points per game. That gives them a real shot if they can keep the Rockets out of repeated second chances. They do not need to dominate the game defensively. They just need to hold the first shot and keep the glass from tilting too far.

Their half-court style can help them here. The Raptors play at a 98.48 pace, which ranks 21st, so they are comfortable slowing the game down and leaning into execution. That can matter against a Rockets team coming off a sloppy defensive performance, because it forces them to win with discipline instead of pure athletic advantage.

There is enough top-end creation to stay in the game. Ingram is at 21.7 points per game, Barnes fills the box score every night, and the Raptors have won 19 games on the road, so this is not some fragile away profile walking into a tough building. If they keep the ball moving and avoid getting crushed on the glass, they can absolutely make this uncomfortable late.

X-Factors

Jabari Smith Jr. is a real swing piece for the Rockets because he gives them size without killing spacing. He is putting up 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 36.5% from three. In this matchup, his role is to stretch the Raptors’ front line and punish help whenever Durant or Thompson bends the first layer of defense. If Smith hits early jumpers, the Rockets’ rebounding edge becomes even harder to survive.

Reed Sheppard is the other Rockets x-factor because he changes the floor from the guard spot. He has delivered 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and he is shooting 39.6% from three. The Rockets do not need him to run the whole game. They need him to keep weak-side defenders honest and turn short rotations into real scoring. If Sheppard gets loose, the Raptors’ help schemes get expensive in a hurry.

Immanuel Quickley matters for the Raptors because he is the backcourt organizer who can keep the game from becoming too static. He has posted 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season. Against the Rockets’ length, his job is to keep the offense connected, hit enough pull-ups to shift coverage, and make sure the ball does not stick when the first action gets crowded.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is the Raptors’ bench pressure point. He has given them 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from three. This is the kind of game where his spacing and energy can matter a lot, especially if Poeltl is not fully there. If Mamukelashvili wins his minutes, the Raptors have a better chance of surviving the Rockets’ size without losing offense.

Prediction

I’m taking the Rockets. The rebounding gap is too big, the defensive numbers are better, and the matchup gets even harder for the Raptors if Poeltl is anything less than full strength. The Raptors have enough passing and creation to keep this competitive, but the Rockets’ edge on the glass, their third-ranked points allowed mark, and the home setting make them the better pick.

Prediction: Rockets 116, Raptors 108