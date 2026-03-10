Dwight Howard’s House Was Visited 3 Times By Police For Suicide Threat, Domestic Incident, And Theft Report

Dwight Howard is once again at the center of a growing off-court controversy after reports revealed that police were called to his Georgia home multiple times in the weeks leading up to his divorce filing from Amy Luciani.

According to TMZ, officers were dispatched to Howard’s mansion in Suwanee, Georgia, three separate times within a two-week span. The calls reportedly involved a suicide threat, a domestic incident, and a theft report, raising concerns about the situation inside the household during the days leading up to the couple’s public split.

Authorities confirmed that the three incidents occurred within the past 14 days, though the exact details surrounding each call remain unclear. Police have not publicly disclosed who made the calls or what exactly happened during the incidents once officers arrived at the residence.

The reports surfaced shortly after Howard officially filed for divorce from Luciani, citing that their marriage was ‘irretrievably broken.’ The filing also requested exclusive use of his Georgia mansion as the separation process moves forward.

The revelations about the police visits add another layer to what has already become a highly public and chaotic situation. Over the weekend, Luciani posted a series of emotional videos on social media, making serious accusations about Howard and their home life. In those videos, she alleged that the former NBA star had been struggling with cocaine use and claimed the situation inside the household had escalated to the point where authorities had been called multiple times.

Luciani also claimed that Child Protective Services had become involved in the situation and that their daughter had been removed from the home following the incidents. During one of the videos, she even held up a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that she claimed was cocaine.

The allegations quickly spread across social media and triggered widespread discussion among fans, particularly because they involved potential drug use and the welfare of children in the household.

As the controversy escalated, another member of Howard’s family also entered the conversation publicly. His eldest son, Braylon Howard, whom he shares with Royce Reed, posted a video addressing the situation in a somewhat reflective and sarcastic tone.

While he did not directly confirm or deny the allegations, his remarks hinted at longstanding tension within the family. He also suggested that many of the issues being discussed publicly were part of a broader pattern of family conflict.

Howard has not publicly addressed the accusations or the reported police calls. Instead, his immediate response came through legal action, filing for divorce and formally separating from Luciani. The legal documents state that the couple has no hope of reconciliation and that the marriage cannot be repaired.

Their relationship had already experienced turbulence before the latest developments. The couple married in January 2025 but faced difficulties almost immediately. Less than six months into the marriage, Luciani filed for divorce before eventually withdrawing the petition as the pair attempted to reconcile.

This time, however, the situation appears far more serious.

With police responding to multiple calls at his home, public accusations from his estranged wife, and a divorce now officially underway, the situation continues to unfold publicly. For now, many of the details behind the reported incidents remain unclear, and it remains to be seen whether Howard will eventually respond to the allegations or provide his version of events.