OKC Announcer Accused Nikola Jokic Of Flopping, But Replays Immediately Shut Them Up

A tense moment during a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder turned unexpectedly awkward on the broadcast when an Oklahoma City commentator accused Nikola Jokic of flopping, only for replay footage to immediately prove the opposite.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when Thunder defender Lu Dort was fighting through a screen set by Jokic. As Dort attempted to chase a shooter around the pick, his arm swung upward and struck the Nuggets superstar directly in the face. Officials quickly reviewed the play and ultimately ruled it a Flagrant 1 foul on Dort.

However, before the replay was shown, the Thunder broadcast team strongly questioned the call. One commentator confidently dismissed Jokic’s reaction, suggesting the Denver center had exaggerated the contact.

“Are you kidding me… He didn’t even get hit in the face. Take a look at this, folks, I gotta show it to ya.”

This is hilarious. OKC announcer: “Are you kidding me… He didn’t even get hit in the face! Take a look at this folks, I gotta show it to ya.” **replay shows Dort elbowing Jokic in the face** — silence — pic.twitter.com/vXZQHIqZYB — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 10, 2026

Moments later, the replay aired.

Instead of confirming the announcer’s claim, the slow-motion footage clearly showed Dort’s elbow making contact with Jokic’s face while he attempted to navigate the screen. The contact was obvious, leaving little room for interpretation. What followed was telling. After the replay made the situation clear, the broadcast fell into complete silence for a moment, as the commentators seemingly had no response to the evidence contradicting their earlier claim.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many fans pointing out the awkward turnaround. Clips of the broadcast circulated widely, highlighting the sudden shift from confident criticism to quiet realization once the replay told the full story.

The play itself also added another chapter to what appears to be a growing on-court rivalry between Jokic and Dort. The two players have already had multiple physical encounters this season, including a controversial moment earlier in the year when Dort tripped Jokic in transition, sparking a heated confrontation between the teams.

Dort later admitted that the earlier incident crossed a line, though he insisted he was not a dirty player and was simply competing at a high level. His aggressive defensive style has drawn scrutiny at times, especially when matched up against star players like Jokic.

Despite the physical contact in this latest play, Jokic appeared relatively calm afterward. According to reports after the game, the three-time MVP said his face was fine and did not believe Dort intentionally crossed the line during the play.

The Nuggets still ended up on the losing end of the contest, falling 129–126 in a tightly contested battle. Jokic recorded another impressive stat line, finishing with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists, continuing his remarkable run of triple-double performances this season.

Even so, the play involving the elbow and the broadcast reaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the game.

For broadcasters, live commentary often involves reacting quickly to chaotic sequences. Yet moments like this also serve as a reminder of how important replay technology has become in modern sports coverage. What might look like exaggeration in real time can appear very different when slowed down and examined from the proper angle.