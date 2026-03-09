Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ties Wilt Chamberlain’s Record; Bails Out Teammate From Costly Nikola Jokic Error

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's historic achievement was only made more unique by the late-game heroics to bail out his teammate after a costly mistake.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Monday night’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets came down to the wire, as a clutch game-winning shot by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the 129-126 win for OKC. While noteworthy in every right, the night was also a momentous one for other reasons.

The game against the Nuggets marked a historic achievement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games scoring 20+ points in NBA history (126). When asked about this milestone during his postgame interview, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to be in awe of this feat, as he shared:

“I don’t know. It’s still a lot to wrap my head around. To be honest with you, I try not to even think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right… It gets a 100% of my focus, especially basketball-wise.”

But obviously, like you [reporter] said, being in the conversation with a guy like that is special,” he continued. “You work hard. You trust the process. You look up, and great things can happen for you.” 

Having tied Chamberlain’s record from 1963, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the verge of breaking it almost 63 years later. With this, he firmly asserts himself as one of the most consistent offensive players in the league.

The Thunder superstar tied the record with a three-point shot in the third quarter. While impressive in itself, his dominant offensive showcase continued in the later stages of the game as well.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Bailed Out Jaylin Williams

In the closing moments of the fourth quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a three-pointer from the wing, extending OKC’s lead to four points. However, Nikola Jokic showed tremendous poise, as he knocked down a three-pointer in response, and even received a chance to tie the game as Jaylin Williams committed a defensive foul by pushing through Jamal Murray.

Needless to say, this costly error could have sent the game to overtime. However, Gilgeous-Alexander came up with a clutch shot to protect his teammate’s reputation. Jaylin Williams addressed this after the game, sharing:

“It’s beautiful to be able to watch the MVP. Night in, night out, he shows who he is in this league. I’m just glad that he’s on our team, because he just saved my a**.”

Jokic’s shot almost ensured that the game would go into overtime. With the momentum also in the Nuggets’ favor in that scenario, the Thunder would have struggled to claw their way to victory.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander very evidently had another moment of magic left in him. With his third three-pointer of the night, the Thunder superstar added to his overall scoring tally. Having notched nine rebounds and 15 assists to go with 35 points, Monday night’s game can safely be considered one of his best individual performances.

With this win, OKC improves to 51-15 on the season, remaining the only team to have hit the 50-win mark this season. Having displayed resilience and temperament in dire situations, the Thunder continue to assert themselves as legitimate contenders.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Thunder Player Ratings: SGA Delivers Game-Winner To Take Down Nuggets In Exciting Matchup
Next Article May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images David Adelman Believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Dagger Wasn’t The Key Reason For Nuggets’ Loss
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like