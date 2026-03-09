Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ties Wilt Chamberlain’s Record; Bails Out Teammate From Costly Nikola Jokic Error

Monday night’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets came down to the wire, as a clutch game-winning shot by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the 129-126 win for OKC. While noteworthy in every right, the night was also a momentous one for other reasons.

The game against the Nuggets marked a historic achievement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games scoring 20+ points in NBA history (126). When asked about this milestone during his postgame interview, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to be in awe of this feat, as he shared:

“I don’t know. It’s still a lot to wrap my head around. To be honest with you, I try not to even think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right… It gets a 100% of my focus, especially basketball-wise.”

But obviously, like you [reporter] said, being in the conversation with a guy like that is special,” he continued. “You work hard. You trust the process. You look up, and great things can happen for you.”

Having tied Chamberlain’s record from 1963, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the verge of breaking it almost 63 years later. With this, he firmly asserts himself as one of the most consistent offensive players in the league.

The Thunder superstar tied the record with a three-point shot in the third quarter. While impressive in itself, his dominant offensive showcase continued in the later stages of the game as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Bailed Out Jaylin Williams

In the closing moments of the fourth quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a three-pointer from the wing, extending OKC’s lead to four points. However, Nikola Jokic showed tremendous poise, as he knocked down a three-pointer in response, and even received a chance to tie the game as Jaylin Williams committed a defensive foul by pushing through Jamal Murray.

nikola jokic 3; jaylin williams foul; nuggets vs thunder pic.twitter.com/OjsmTr5GII — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) March 10, 2026

Needless to say, this costly error could have sent the game to overtime. However, Gilgeous-Alexander came up with a clutch shot to protect his teammate’s reputation. Jaylin Williams addressed this after the game, sharing:

“It’s beautiful to be able to watch the MVP. Night in, night out, he shows who he is in this league. I’m just glad that he’s on our team, because he just saved my a**.”

Jokic’s shot almost ensured that the game would go into overtime. With the momentum also in the Nuggets’ favor in that scenario, the Thunder would have struggled to claw their way to victory.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander very evidently had another moment of magic left in him. With his third three-pointer of the night, the Thunder superstar added to his overall scoring tally. Having notched nine rebounds and 15 assists to go with 35 points, Monday night’s game can safely be considered one of his best individual performances.

With this win, OKC improves to 51-15 on the season, remaining the only team to have hit the 50-win mark this season. Having displayed resilience and temperament in dire situations, the Thunder continue to assert themselves as legitimate contenders.