NBA Players With The Longest Active Streak Of 20-Point Games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the benchmark right now. He has scored at least 20 points in 121 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The historical angle is simple. That run has Gilgeous-Alexander five games from Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time record of 126, and already ahead of every modern-era scorer’s best stretch.

After that, the gap gets wide fast. Most “active streak” lists collapse into the teens because one missed game, foul trouble, or a blowout can end it. Gilgeous-Alexander has avoided all of it for more than a calendar year, while carrying a nightly defensive game plan built specifically to take him away.

So here are the active leaders in 20-point game streaks (regular season), with Gilgeous-Alexander clearly first.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 121 games

2. Kawhi Leonard – 33 games

3. Joel Embiid – 22 games

4. Jaylen Brown – 16 games

5. Nikola Jokić – 5 games

6. Desmond Bane – 4 games

7. Dillon Brooks – 4 games

8. Kevin Durant – 4 games

9. Jaren Jackson Jr. – 4 games

10. Tyrese Maxey – 4 games

11. Donovan Mitchell – 4 games

12. Norman Powell – 4 games

13. Stephen Curry – 4 games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in his own tier. His streak began on November 1, 2024, against the Portland Trail Blazers, and it has stretched to 121 straight regular-season games with at least 20 points. That is elite scoring stability across matchups, minutes swings, and game scripts. It also means the Thunder have had a high floor every night because their lead creator is reliably producing a baseline scoring outcome.

Over the 121-game stretch where he’s scored at least 20 points every night, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.3 points per game. The supporting numbers back it up. He is at 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists, which speaks to how much of the Thunder’s offense runs through him. It is not empty scoring either. He is also at 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the same span, so the workload has not pulled him out of making defensive plays.

Kawhi Leonard is second, and his run is the clearest “healthy and in rhythm” signal. His streak started on November 28, 2025, against the Sacramento Kings, and is now at 33 straight games. Leonard’s scoring is built on repeatable possessions: isolations into mid-range, strength drives against switches, and efficient shot selection. When he is playing regularly, 20 points becomes a standard night rather than a ceiling game.

Kawhi’s streak has matched the volume: 29.0 points per game over those 33 games, plus 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.0 minutes, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.0% from three on 7.3 attempts per night. The bigger point is how it lined up with the Clippers’ run as a team. They ripped off a 15-3 stretch over an 18-game span during the midseason turnaround, with Leonard leading the scoring during that window.

Joel Embiid’s streak started on December 12, 2025, against the Toronto Raptors, and now sits at 22. For a big, this kind of consistency is about two things: foul pressure and matchup control. Even on nights when the jumper is uneven, Embiid can still reach 20 through free throws, deep position, and second-chance points. Opponents usually need a clean, disciplined game plan and a favorable whistle to keep him under that line.

Over the broader 22-game run since early December, Embiid has been at about 30.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, which is basically his “when he’s rolling” baseline: heavy free-throw pressure, deep seals, and enough face-up scoring to punish single coverage. The key with Embiid streaks is that 20 is rarely the ceiling. If he gets to the line early, the night is already tilted toward 25-plus.

Jaylen Brown is next at 16, which fits how the Celtics generate offense. Brown does not need the ball every trip to get there because his points come in bursts: transition lanes, hard drives, and quick-hit scoring when defenses overload elsewhere. His streak is also a good marker of the Celtics’ balance, because he can clear 20 without the offense being built entirely around him.

Over his last 16 games, Brown has averaged 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, which lines up with the Celtics leaning on him as a true first option for long stretches. The profile is pretty clean: more rim pressure, more volume, and enough playmaking to keep defenses honest when they load up. When Brown is finishing through contact and getting to the corners for catch-and-shoot threes, 20 becomes automatic.

Nikola Jokic is at 5, and that number can jump quickly because his scoring is often choice-based. He can get 20 without forcing volume because he lives in efficient areas and controls late-clock possessions. When he decides to hunt more shots, the streak length usually follows, but he is also the rare star whose 20-point nights are sometimes secondary to playmaking.

After that, it is a cluster at 4: Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Kevin Durant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell, and Stephen Curry. These are shorter streaks, but they still say something: Bane and Curry are spacing-driven scorers who can clear 20 with one hot stretch; Maxey and Mitchell often get there through rim pressure and late-game volume; Durant can reach 20 on pure shotmaking; Jackson mixes scoring with free throws and energy; Powell is a minutes-and-usage scorer; Brooks is the outlier, doing it with physical wing offense and timely threes.