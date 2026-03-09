Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Thunder host the Nuggets at Paycom Center on Monday, March 9, at 7:30 PM ET. The Thunder are 50-15 and first in the West, while the Nuggets are 39-26 and fifth. The home-road split is strong on both sides: the Thunder are 26-6 at home, and the Nuggets are 22-13 on the road.

The Thunder come in after beating the Warriors 104-97 on Saturday. The Nuggets last played Friday and took a 142-103 loss to the Knicks, their worst loss of the season. This is the third meeting of the season, and the Thunder lead the series 2-0.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while Chet Holmgren is at 17.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists, and Jamal Murray is at 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

The setup is direct. The Thunder have already won this matchup three times, but the Nuggets still have the kind of offense that can make this game tight if they recover well from Friday’s loss.

Injury Report

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Out (right hamstring strain)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (left calf contusion)

Branden Carlson: Out (low back strain)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Chet Holmgren: Questionable (flu)

Alex Caruso: Questionable (left hip contusion)

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jamal Murray: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the stronger two-way season profile. They are scoring 118.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league, and allowing 107.8, which ranks second. That is the cleanest starting point in the matchup because it shows a team that scores at a high level and still keeps games under control defensively.

The defensive pressure is one of the biggest reasons. The Thunder are averaging 9.8 steals per game, fourth in the league, and 5.5 blocks per game, sixth. They also force 17.0 turnovers per game, second in the league. Against a Nuggets team that usually wants clean half-court possessions through Jokic, those extra disrupted trips can change the game quickly.

The home profile is another major edge. The Thunder are 26-6 at home, and that has shown up against good teams all season. In a matchup between two contenders, that matters because the margin is usually small in the last few minutes, and the Thunder have consistently played with more control in this building.

There is also the direct matchup history. The Thunder are 2-0 against the Nuggets this season, and that matters because it shows their defensive plan has worked more than once. They have already shown they can make the Nuggets play longer possessions and keep the flow of the game where they want it.

The one soft spot is offensive rebounding. The Thunder are at 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 29th in the league. So the clean version of this game for them is not about second chances. It is about one-shot defense, forced turnovers, and efficient half-court scoring.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets still bring the best offense in the matchup. They are scoring 120.2 points per game, second in the league, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.9% from three. Those are elite numbers, and they explain why Denver can stay in games even when the defensive end is not perfect.

The passing numbers are just as important. The Nuggets are averaging 28.0 assists per game, which ranks near the top of the league, and they turn it over only 13.1 times per game. That is the exact profile needed against a team like the Thunder. If the Nuggets keep the ball moving and avoid live-ball mistakes, they cut off one of the Thunder’s easiest scoring sources.

Free throws give the Nuggets another steady scoring lane. They are making 21.2 free throws per game and shooting 80.8% at the line. In a game where both teams can defend, those points are a simple way to stay level when the pace slows, and every half-court trip becomes more important.

The road profile is good enough to trust. The Nuggets are 22-13 away from home, which shows they can still play their game in tough buildings. That matters here because, despite the 0-3 record in the season series, this is not a team that needs a perfect environment to score 115 or more.

The obvious concern is health and form. Murray is questionable, Watson is out, and the Nuggets are coming off a blowout loss on Friday. So the Nuggets’ path is pretty clear: Jokic has to control the middle of the floor, the shooters have to hit enough open threes, and the team has to stay clean with the ball.

X-Factors

Isaiah Joe is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. His role here is simple. With Jalen Williams out and Holmgren questionable, the Thunder need Joe’s shooting to keep the floor open around Gilgeous-Alexander. If he hits early threes, the Nuggets have fewer chances to load the paint and sit in help.

Cason Wallace is at 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, plus 2.1 steals per game. He is the kind of guard who can tilt a game without scoring 20. If Wallace wins a few point-of-attack possessions and turns them into easy points, the Thunder’s defense gets even tougher to play against for a full 48 minutes.

Christian Braun is putting up 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The Nuggets need him to finish the easy plays around Jokic and to hold up on the wing defensively. If Braun turns cuts, transition chances, and kickout looks into points, the Nuggets can stay attached without needing every possession to run through a star bailout.

Julian Strawther is averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His role is bench scoring, and that matters in this matchup because the Thunder can wear teams down with depth and defensive activity. If Strawther gives the Nuggets a clean scoring burst in the non-Jokic minutes, the game changes shape.

Prediction

I’m taking the Thunder. The season profile is stronger, the home record is stronger, and the head-to-head results are already there: 118.6 points per game, 107.8 allowed, a 26-6 home mark, and a 3-0 lead in the season series. The Nuggets have enough offense to make it close, but the Thunder have looked like the steadier team on both ends and have already shown they can force this matchup into their kind of game.

Prediction: Thunder 116, Nuggets 111