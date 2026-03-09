Steve Kerr Provides Solution To Rampant Injury Issues Across The League

Steve Kerr spoke from personal experience while providing a workable solution for the ongoing injury issues around the league.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The significant rise in injuries around the NBA has created a new problem for coaches. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is one among many who have had to navigate these challenges while attempting to keep their teams afloat.

It is a well-known fact that maintaining a healthy roster is paramount to contending for a title. On that note, while noting his own team’s injury issues, Steve Kerr presented a functional solution that may be in the players’ best interest.

“I know this will not be a popular opinion in the league office, but I will continue to say it because it’s obvious,” Kerr prefaced. “We need to play fewer games. We need to take 10 games off the schedule.”

“I think it would be great for the league. And I get it, it’s revenue, and you’d have to get everybody to agree to take a little less money, and that’s a really hard thing to do,” Kerr admitted. “But I know about the league, about coaching, about how hard it is to play the modern game with the pace and the space. I think it would be a more competitive and healthier league if we played fewer games.”

The NBA’s pace was at its peak in the 70s, but there has been a resurgence of this lately. With teams averaging 99-100 possessions per game, it is abundantly clear that the game itself has become more demanding.

Given how much a player is expected to do, succumbing to injury is almost an inevitability for every player who sets foot on the NBA court. Finding an alternative to reduce the burden is vital. But considering how it could impact league revenue, many would be against it.

 

Steve Kerr Speaks From Experience

While Steve Kerr’s comment may come across as a jab at the league office, it is safe to say that his primary concern lies with the players.

Although doubts regarding the team’s average roster age were already pressing, the Warriors have additionally been debilitated by injuries this season. From the likes of Stephen Curry‘s sporadic availability to Jimmy Butler‘s season-ending ACL tear in January, the Dubs have fielded a severely shorthanded rotation this year.

Still, Golden State has demonstrated tremendous resilience lately. Even without their best players on the floor, the Warriors have managed to stay competitive for the most part, posting a 32-31 record on the season (8th in the West).

While impressive, it is apparent that this isn’t the position the Warriors hoped to be in at the start of the season. In light of their limited title window, specifically with this core, Steve Kerr may be pointing to how successful his team could have been had they remained healthy. Unfortunately, such obstacles are also part and parcel with the season.

Currently, Steve Kerr and the Warriors have benefited from seeing Kristaps Porzingis return from a prolonged illness. While positive, the Dubs will need Curry back in the lineup to maximize their chances of securing a place in the postseason.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
