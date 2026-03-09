LeBron James Reportedly Uninterested In Joining Warriors Next Season

Doubts about LeBron James‘ future in the NBA only continue to grow as the 2025-26 regular season nears its end. While the possibility of retirement has also been floated, many sources have indicated that James is likely to garner interest from teams around the league in free agency if he chooses to return.

Among the many teams expected to pursue the Los Angeles Lakers‘ superstar, the Golden State Warriors were positioned as a frontrunner. However, a recent report by Lakers Daily’s Ashish Mathur suggests that LeBron James may not be as inclined to join the Dubs if he returns next season.

“As one source told Lakers Daily, ‘A farewell tour with the Warriors would make no sense at all. It’s Lakers, Cavaliers or retirement,'” Mathur wrote.

Mathur noted that the Warriors are still likely to attempt to sign James in free agency. Considering that both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play a big role in recruiting him, there is still some possibility for the Lakers’ superstar to be swayed. At the moment, however, it appears that heading to the Bay Area is not on the horizon for James.

For the most part, James’ future remains shrouded in uncertainty. Still, it is safe to say that such a report improves the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ position as a potential landing spot.

The Lakers May Not Benefit From Bringing LeBron James Back

In his report, Ashish Mathur mentioned that the Lakers would remain an option for LeBron James if he chose to return next season. Many reports have supported this claim, as the Lakers’ top brass are open to a reunion, though on the condition that James accepts a pay cut.

While this presents the Lakers as the most likely destination, the Purple and Gold may not actually benefit from having LeBron James back in the lineup next season.

The trio of James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves appears incredibly potent on paper. Unfortunately, the three haven’t been able to find their rhythm together. On the flip side, the duo of Doncic and Reaves has been quite successful, even leading the Lakers to a convincing two-game winning streak in James’ absence recently.

This isn’t necessarily a shot at James, who remains a key contributor even at 41 (21.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 7.0 APG). It just appears to be a fit issue within the Lakers’ core. Depending on the team’s approach, making the necessary adjustments could bolster their chances of competing.

Thus, if winning a title is a priority for the superstar, joining the Cavs, especially with their current core, may be more favorable. But when factoring in Cleveland’s salary cap condition, LeBron James may be forced to take a pay cut if he intends to join them, as well.