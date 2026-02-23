Luka Doncic Admits Chemistry Issues With LeBron James, Austin Reaves: “We’re Not There Yet”

Luka Doncic gets real on the current chemistry issues of the Lakers' big three with LeBron James, Austin Reaves and him.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic Admits Chemistry Issues With LeBron James, Austin Reaves: "We're Not There Yet"
Credits: Imagn Images

The Lakers lost to the Celtics 89-111 tonight in an abysmal showcase by the team, which their big three could not compensate for tonight. Following the game, Luka Doncic spoke to the media and addressed multiple issues with the Lakers’ offense and response to the Celtics’ physicality.

During the press conference, Doncic was asked to reflect on the big three’s performance tonight and what they can do as great individual offensive players to work better together as a team.

“I think you can see we’re not there yet,” Doncic initially conceded. “As I said, we’re working on it. You should see big potential in us three playing together,” said Doncic, reaffirmingly.

The Slovenian star finished the game with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 9-22 from the field (40.9 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%). He led all scorers for the struggling Lakers tonight.

LeBron James was the second-highest scorer for the Lakers and exited the floor with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 9-21 from the floor (42.9 FG%) and struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the three-point arc (1-5, 20.0 3P%).

Austin Reaves was efficient tonight, but did not get the same volume of shots by not reaching his spots in a timely fashion. He ended the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 4-10 from the field (40.0 FG%) and 1-4 from behind the three-point line (25.0 3P%).

They combined for 60 points out of the team’s total 89 points tonight. It is important to note that no one other than these three players reached double digits in scoring for the Lakers. Therefore, Redick was right when he said that the team’s overall offense was awful tonight, not just the big three’s.

To be fair, this trio has only played 11 games together this season (including tonight). They have been plagued with injuries all season and played 45 games with either one of these players being sidelined. But just like JJ Redick, Doncic was not happy with the team’s offense overall tonight.

“Yeah, I think they were very physical. They were playing great defense, but we needed to play better offense. We just scored 89 points, which is not high, so we’ve got to be better,” said Doncic while reflecting on the biggest gap in the two teams’ performance tonight.

The Lakers fell to 34-22 following tonight’s loss to the Celtics. They will now host the Magic at home for the final game of this eight-game home stretch on Tuesday, February 24, before heading to Phoenix to play the Suns on Thursday, February 26.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images JJ Redick Criticizes Lakers’ Awful Offense And Questions Officiating In Loss To Celtics
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like