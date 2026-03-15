Warriors Have $193 Million In Salaries Sidelined Due To Injuries

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with one of the most extreme injury situations in the NBA this season, and the numbers behind it show how serious the problem has become. According to data highlighted by HoopsHype, the Warriors currently have roughly $193.5 million in player salaries unavailable due to injuries and absences. That represents more than 93% of the team’s payroll.

1. Golden State Warriors – $193.5 million (93.11%)

2. Philadelphia 76ers – $160.2 million (81.98%)

3. Sacramento Kings – $132.3 million (68.82%)

4. Utah Jazz – $116.1 million (78.08%)

5. Memphis Grizzlies – $108.5 million (80.70%)

6. Indiana Pacers – $93.7 million (51.03%)

7. Chicago Bulls – $91.3 million (51.51%)

8. Brooklyn Nets – $80.2 million (62.89%)

For the Warriors, the biggest issue begins with their two highest-paid stars.

Stephen Curry, who carries a $59.6 million salary this season, has not played since January 30 after suffering a calf injury. The superstar guard has already missed 16 straight games, and recent reports suggest the team could keep him sidelined longer if the playoff picture does not improve. Golden State currently sits 9th in the Western Conference with a record of 32-34, and the organization may decide there is little value in rushing its franchise player back onto the floor.

Then there is Jimmy Butler.

Butler, who earns $54.1 million, has been out since January 19 after suffering a torn ACL. That injury effectively ended his season and removed one of the Warriors’ primary offensive engines from the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Those two contracts alone represent more than $113 million in unavailability.

The injury list continues from there. Kristaps Porzingis, earning $30.7 million this season, has appeared in only four games since arriving at the trade deadline. The seven-foot forward has been dealing with what the team has described as a lingering illness that has kept him out of the lineup for extended stretches.

Next is Draymond Green, whose $25.8 million salary adds another major absence. Green has battled injuries throughout the season and is also unavailable for the Warriors’ matchup against the New York Knicks. Two additional rotation players remain sidelined as well. Moses Moody, who earns $11.5 million, and veteran big man Al Horford, making $5.6 million, were both unavailable for the same game.

Those six players alone account for about $187.6 million in inactive salary.

The total climbs even higher once smaller contracts are included. Guards De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry are also sidelined, adding roughly $5 million more in unavailable payroll. That pushes the Warriors’ inactive salary total above $193 million for the night.

It is a staggering number.

For comparison, the 76ers’ situation is driven largely by injuries to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, along with a suspension involving Paul George. However, Philadelphia expects several of those players to return soon.

Golden State’s outlook is less certain.

With Curry and Butler still unavailable and multiple other players in and out of the lineup, the Warriors are essentially operating with a roster missing most of its financial investment. For a team trying to stay alive in the playoff race, that kind of absence makes every game significantly more difficult.